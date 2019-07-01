Outlook on the Global Canola Oil Market 2019-2024 - Key Players are Archer Daniels Midland, Bunge Limited, Cargill, James Richardson International, and Louis Dreyfus Company
Jul 01, 2019, 06:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Canola Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global canola oil market reached a volume of 31.7 Million Tons in 2018. The market is further projected to reach a volume of 44.4 Million Tons by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2019-2024.
This report provides a deep insight into the global canola oil market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.
The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a canola oil manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc.
Market Drivers
A rise in the cases of cardiovascular diseases has made a large section of the population to focus on their health. As canola oil has high oleic acid which helps in lowering the bad cholesterol levels present in the body, it is increasingly being used as a cooking oil by health-conscious consumers, thereby impelling the market growth.
Due to several benefits provided by canola oil, its demand is now proliferating for sauting, grilling, baking, stir-frying and as a salad dressing. Fast-paced lifestyle coupled with high income levels of the consumers has resulted in the trend of dining-out, in turn, spurring the demand for canola oil in numerous restaurants.
Canola oil is used in the skincare and cosmetics industry due to its anti-aging properties which assist in reducing acne, fine lines, wrinkles and blemishes. Apart from this, it is also employed in the haircare sector as canola oil helps in smoothening hair. Additionally, canola oil is utilised in the preparation of plasticisers in order to provide a higher velocity. Growth in these end-use industries is further creating a positive outlook for the canola oil market.
The residuals obtained after the production of canola oil are served to livestock as it comprises of an excellent amount of amino acid and low count of glucosinolates which assist in providing vitamins, minerals and fiber to the livestock. After soybean, canola meal is regarded as the second largest feed meal in the world.
Breakup by Packaging
On the basis of packaging, canola oil is widely available in cans, drums, bottles, pouches and others. Amongst these, drums represent the most popular packaging type, holding the largest market share.
Breakup by Application
Based on application, the market is segregated into cooking, processed foods, lubricants, personnel care, biofuels and others. Currently, cooking and processed foods account for the majority of the global market as it is excessively used for culinary purposes.
Regional Insights
On a geographical front, Europe enjoys the leading position in the global canola oil market. The rising demand for canola oil can be accredited to the increasing rate of health problems and chronic diseases in the region. Europe is followed by Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.
Competitive Landscape
The market is fragmented in nature with the presence of several manufacturers who are competing in terms of prices and quality. Some of the key players operative in the market are:
- Archer Daniels Midland
- Bunge Limited
- Cargill Inc.
- James Richardson International
- Louis Dreyfus Company
Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Vegetable Oil Industry
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Region
5.4 Market Breakup by End-Use
5.5 Market Breakup by Oil Type
5.6 Market Forecast
6 Global Canola Oil Market
6.1 Market Overview
6.2 Market Performance
6.3 Price Analysis
6.4 Market Breakup by Region
6.5 Market Breakup by Application
6.6 Market Breakup by Packaging
6.7 Market Forecast
6.8 SWOT Analysis
6.9 Value Chain Analysis
6.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis
6.11 Key Market Drivers and Challenges
7 Performance of Key Regions
7.1 Asia Pacific
7.2 North America
7.3 Europe
7.4 Middle East and Africa
7.5 Latin America
8 Performance by Applications
8.1 Cooking
8.2 Processed Foods
8.3 Lubricants
8.4 Personnel Care
8.5 Biofuels
8.6 Others
9 Breakup by Packaging
9.1 Cans
9.2 Drums
9.3 Bottles
9.4 Pouches
9.5 Others
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Competitive Structure
10.2 Market Breakup by Key Players
11 Canola Oil Manufacturing Process
11.1 Product Overview
11.2 Detailed Process Flow
11.3 Various Types of Unit Operation Involved
11.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements
12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
12.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures
12.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
12.3 Plant Machinery
12.4 Machinery Pictures
12.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures
12.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures
12.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures
12.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures
12.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures
12.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
12.11 Other Capital Investments
13 Loans and Financial Assistance
14 Project Economics
14.1 Capital Cost of the Project
14.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
14.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
14.4 Taxation and Depreciation
14.5 Income Projections
14.6 Expenditure Projections
14.7 Financial Analysis
14.8 Profit Analysis
15 Key Players Profiles
