Outlook on the Global Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market to 2027

The Global Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing improved features of the healthcare IT outsourcing services, increase the complexity of managing protected health information (PHI), and recent technological developments in quality of care and clinical outcomes.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.

This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.

Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 End User Analysis

1.7 Strategic Benchmarking

1.8 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growing Improved Features of the Healthcare IT Outsourcing Services

3.1.2 Increase the Complexity of Managing Protected Health Information (PHI)

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Quality Of Care And Clinical Outcomes

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market, By Product

4.1 Payer Health Care IT Outsourcing

4.1.1 Billing System

4.1.2 Customer Relationship Management System

4.1.3 Fraud Detection

4.1.4 Claim Processing System

4.1.5 Other Payer Health Care IT Outsourcing

4.2 Operational Health Care IT Outsourcing

4.2.1 Business Process Management

4.2.2 Supply Chain Management (SCM)

4.2.3 Other Health Care IT Outsourcing

4.3 Provider Health Care IT Outsourcing

4.3.1 Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS)

4.3.2 Electronic Health Record (EHR)

4.3.3 Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) System

4.3.4 Pharmacy Information System (PRS)

4.3.5 Other Provider Health Care IT Outsourcing

4.4 IT Infrastructure Outsourcing

4.4.1 Cloud Computing

4.4.2 Infrastruture Management Services

4.4.3 Other IT Infrastructure Outsourcing

4.5 Life Sciences Health Care IT Outsourcing

4.5.1 Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

4.5.2 Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS)

4.5.3 R&D IT Services

4.5.4 Clinical Database Management System (CDMS)

4.5.5 Other Life Sciences Health Care IT Outsourcing



5 Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market, By Application

5.1 Complex interaction

5.2 Medical device software

5.3 E-prescription

5.4 Drug modeling

5.5 Electronic health records

5.6 Real-time eligibility verification

5.7 Telemetric systems

5.8 Remote patient monitoring

5.9 Expensive equipment monitoring

5.10 Asset tracking

5.11 Patient tracking

5.12 Hospital inventory management

5.13 Patient study and enquiry

5.14 E-clinical solutions

5.15 Clinical decision support

5.16 Picture archiving

5.17 Biosimulation

5.18 Lab integration

5.19 Smart cards

5.20 Clearing houses

5.21 Administration

5.22 Care management



6 Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market, By End User

6.1 Health Insurance

6.2 Biotechnology

6.3 Physician clinics

6.4 Hospitals

6.5 Clinical labs

6.6 Radiology labs

6.7 Clinical Research Organization (CRO)

6.8 Other End Users



7 Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market, By Geography

7.1 North America

7.1.1 US

7.1.2 Canada

7.1.3 Mexico

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 France

7.2.2 Germany

7.2.3 Italy

7.2.4 Spain

7.2.5 UK

7.2.6 Rest of Europe

7.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.1 China

7.3.2 Japan

7.3.3 India

7.3.4 Australia

7.3.5 New Zealand

7.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4 Middle East

7.4.1 Saudi Arabia

7.4.2 UAE

7.4.3 Rest of Middle East

7.5 Latin America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Rest of Latin America

7.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

7.6.1 South Africa

7.6.2 Others



8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies

9.1 HCL Technologies Ltd.

9.2 Siemens Healthcare (Subsidiary of Siemens AG)

9.3 Accenture PLC

9.4 Infosys Limited

9.5 Hewlett-Packard

9.6 IBM Corporation

9.7 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

9.8 Anthelio Healthcare Solutions

9.9 Accretive Health Inc.

9.10 McKesson Corporation

9.11 Wipro Limited

9.12 Cognizant Technology Solutions

9.13 Dell Inc.

9.14 Xerox Corporation

9.15 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.



