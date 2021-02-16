Outlook on the Global Market and Future Potential for Molecular Point of Care to 2025
This report provides market sizing, forecasting, trend mapping and competitive analysis for point of care tests using PCR or other molecular technology with fast turnaround times and usability in near-patient settings. Major IVD companies such as Abbott and Roche and Quidel compete, but there are many other and new entrants since our last reporting.
Molecular point of care or mPOC systems are designed to be faster than lab-based tests while more accurate than an existing point of care systems. Development of new systems and menu expansion on existing lines is constant. The analyst defines molecular point of care or mPOC as consisting of devices marketed to customers outside the reference lab that run PCR or other DNA and RNA testing on a device with a small footprint. mPOC systems tend to have a result time fast enough for an office visit or bedside consultation. These systems feature cartridges or reduced preparation steps and limited interpretation of test results.
This was a subset of the testing industry still proving its merit to customers early last year, but certainly, the COVID-19 pandemic has been an influence on the market, as we suggested in the last report. The ability to deliver rapid PCR results has put them in the right place with the right function at the right time. This report features a complete update on mPOC and COVID-19. It also discusses other growth areas.
The data in The Market and Future Potential for Molecular Point of Care includes information on systems and competitor analysis, as well as data on the size and growth of the market:
- Current Molecular POC Systems
- Molecular Point of Care Market: 2020-2025
- COVID mPOC Market
- Molecular Point of Care Market Share by Vendor, 2020 ($M, %)
- Small-Footprint Molecular Point of Care Market, 2020 (%)
- Geographic Breakout of the Molecular Point of Care Market, 2020 (N. America, Europe, APAC, RoW)
- Segment Breakout of Molecular Point of Care Market, 2020 (Respiratory vs. Other)
- Breakout of Molecular Point of Care Market, 2020 (%; Respiratory, Other)
- Respiratory Segment Breakout, 2020 (Flu, RSV, Strep, Other)
- Breakout of mPOC Respiratory, 2020 (%; Flu, Strep, RSV, Other)
- Near Patient Molecular IVD Market: 2020-2025
- Near Patient Molecular Market Share by Vendor, 2020
- Company Profiles
Many trends are covered in the report, including menu expansion, disease statistics, the COVID-19 crisis, immunoassay competition and enhancement of those competitive POC systems, emerging markets, new journal studies about the efficacy of mPOC and other trends.
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER ONE: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- WHERE IS MOLECULAR POINT OF CARE IN 2021?
- MOLECULAR POINT OF CARE MARKET ANALYSIS
- Market Observations
- "Near-Patient" Molecular Systems Market
- CURRENT TRENDS
- COVID-19 and mPOC
- MOLECULAR POINT-OF-CARE DIAGNOSTICS DEFINED
- USAGE OF MOLECULAR POINT OF CARE
- LEADING MPOC PLATFORMS
- TRENDS
- SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY
CHAPTER TWO: MOLECULAR POINT-OF-CARE MARKET DEVELOPMENT AND TRENDS
- ADVANTAGES AND DISADVANTAGES OF MOLECULAR POINT OF CARE
- JUSTIFICATION: THE SENSITIVITY/SPECIFICITY ARGUMENT
- NEW SYSTEMS AND MENU EXPANSION
- INVESTMENT IN MPOC SYSTEMS
- CHINA AS A POC MARKET
- COMMON TESTS AND ANALYTES IN POC DIAGNOSTICS
- COMPONENT TECHNOLOGIES OF MOLECULAR POINT-OF-CARE DIAGNOSTICS
- Microfluidics
- qPCR
- Microarrays
- Isothermal Amplification
- Test Automation
- Primers and Probes
- Detection
- Next-Generation Sequencing
- MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS
- Real-Time PCR (qPCR)
- Isothermal Amplification Methods
- Line Probe Assays
- Next-Generation Sequencing
- APPLICATIONS AND POTENTIAL APPLICATIONS FOR MOLECULAR POINT-OF-CARE
- COVID-19
- Major Testing Applications for Molecular POC Diagnostics
- Influenza
- Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs)
- Strep A
- Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)
- EMERGING APPLICATIONS
- Other Respiratory Infections
- Group B Streptococcus
- STDs
- Tuberculosis
- Malaria
- Other Tropical and Neglected Diseases
- Cancer
- EUROPEAN DEVICE REGULATIONS NEARING
CHAPTER THREE: MARKET ANALYSIS
- MOLECULAR POINT OF CARE MARKET ANALYSIS
- Respiratory Molecular Point of Care Segmentation
- "NEAR PATIENT MOLECULAR" MARKET
- Market Share Near Patient
CHAPTER FOUR: COMPANY PROFILES
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Laboratories
- Aidian Oy
- Akonni Biosystems
- binx health, inc.
- Biocartis NV
- bioMerieux SA
- Cepheid
- Credo Bioscience
- Curetis NV
- DiaSorin S.p.A
- GenMark Diagnostics
- Greiner Bio-One GmbH
- Meridian Bioscience, Inc.
- Mesa Biotech, Inc.
- QIAGEN NV
- QuantuMDx Group
- Quidel Corporation
- Roche
- Sekisui Diagnostics LLC
- T2 Biosystems
