Outlook on the Global Metal Additive Manufacturing Services Market to 2029 - Ten-year Forecasts of Metal Service Providers

This is the latest business assessment and market forecast of metal additive manufacturing services. It updates analysis and market projections and also extends the coverage to include a broader range of services and profiles of leading AM service firms.



It also assesses the impact on the business of service bureaus on the changes that have occurred in end-user industries and on the dramatic shift of AM to become a fully-fledged manufacturing process.

In addition to the updated projections of the core metal additive manufacturing services that were projected in this 2019 report, this report also provides ten-year forecasts of value-added design services, training services and non-AM manufacturing services that are increasingly part of the service bureau's mix.



In addition, the analyst is including new industries in their analysis of metal AM services as well as adding five new service provider companies profiled in the final chapter of the report.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Business Models and Drivers for Metal Service Bureaus

1.1 Background to this Report

1.1.1 Methodology of this Report

1.1.2 Plan of this Report

1.2 Market Drivers, Profitability and Marketing

1.3 Five Types of Metal-Oriented Service Provider

1.3.1 General-purpose AM Service Bureaus

1.3.2 Integrated Service Bureaus: Additive Manufacturing Equipment Firms

1.3.3 Integrated Service Bureaus Metal Powder Firms

1.3.4 Contract Manufacturers and Metals Shops

1.3.5 Specialist Bureaus

1.4 Key Points from This Chapter



2. Emerging Services for Metal Service Providers

2.1 Services Offered by the New Breed of Metal Service Providers

2.1.1 Core Services at Metal Service Providers

2.1.2 Hybrid Metals Manufacturing: Additive Manufacturing plus Traditional Methods

2.2 Design and Engineering Service Plays for Metal Service Bureaus

2.3 Cloud- and Hub-Based Services: Service Bureaus as an IT play

2.3.1 Marketing of Service Provider Networks

2.3.2 Role of Desktop Metal Printing at Service Bureaus

2.5 Summary of Key Points in this Chapter



3. Demand Patterns and Ten-year Market Forecasts

3.1 Metal AM Service Providers: Demand Structure

3.1.1 More on Forecasting Methodology

3.2 AM Service Bureaus in the Aerospace Industry

3.2.1 Structure of the Aerospace Service Bureau Sector

3.2.2 Service Bureaus as Risk Avoidance in the Aerospace Industry

3.2.3 Success Factors for AM Metal Services in the Aerospace Industry

3.2.4 Parts Manufactured and Companies Served

3.2.5 Forecasts of Service Revenue by Type of Service

3.2.6 Forecast of Service Revenue by Type of Process

3.2.7 Forecast of Materials by Type of Material

3.2.8 Forecast of Service by Geography

3.3 AM Metal Service Bureaus in the Automotive Sector

3.3.1 Parts Manufactured and Companies Served

3.3.2 Forecasts of Service Revenue by Type of Service

3.3.4 Forecast of Service Revenue by Type of Process

3.3.5 Forecast of Materials by Type of Material

3.3.3 Forecast of Service by Geography

3.4 AM Metal Service Bureaus in the Oil and Gas Industry

3.4.1 Value Created by AM in the Energy Sector: Parts Printed

3.4.2 Types of Metal Service Bureaus Catering to the Energy Industry

3.4.3 Forecasts of Service Revenue by Type of Service

3.4.4 Forecast of Service Revenue by Type of Process

3.4.6 Forecast of Materials by Type of Material

3.4.7 Forecast of Service by Geography

3.4.8 Special Considerations for AM Materials in the Energy Sector

3.5 AM Service Bureaus in the Medical Space

3.5.1 3D Printed Metal Parts: Implants and Hearing Aids

3.5.2 Service Providers in the Medical AM Market

3.5.3 Forecasts of Service Revenue by Type of Service

3.5.4 Forecast of Service Revenue by Type of Process

3.5.5 Forecast of Materials by Type of Material

3.5.6 Forecast of Service by Geography

3.6 Dentistry

3.6.1 Additive vs. Subtractive in Digital Dentistry

3.6.2 Dental Clinics and 3D Printing

3.6.3 International Differences

3.6.4 Forecasts of Service Revenue by Type of Service

3.6.5 Forecast of Service Revenue by Type of Process

3.4.6 Forecast of Materials by Type of Material

3.4.7 Forecast of Service by Geography

3.7 AM Metal Service Bureaus in Consumer Products and Jewelry

3.7.1 Forecasts of Service Revenue by Type of Service

3.7.2 Forecast of Service Revenue by Type of Process

3.7.3 Forecast of Materials by Type of Material

3.7.4 Forecast of Service by Geography

3.8 Key Points from this Chapter



4. Strategic Analysis of Leading 3D Printing Services

4.1 3D Systems

4.2 BeamIT

4.3 Burloak Technologies

4.4 Carpenter

4.5 DM3D

4.6 ExOne

4.7 FIT

4.8 GE Additive

4.9 Henkel

4.10 Hoganas 4.10 HP

4.11 i3DMFG

4.12 Metal Point Advanced Manufacturing

4.13 Materialise

4.14 MTI (Metal Technology Incorporated)

4.15 Oerlikon

4.16 Protolabs

4.17 Renishaw

4.18 Sculpteo

4.19 Shining3D

4.20 Sintavia

4.21 Siemens

4.22 Solid Concepts

4.23 Stratasys

4.24 Thyssenkrupp

4.25 voestalpine

4.26 Wipro 3D

4.22 Metal Service Provider Networks

4.22.1 3D Hubs

4.22.2 Hitch3DPrint

4.22.3 Xometry



