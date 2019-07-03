Outlook on the Global Transparent Electronics Market, 2019 to 2024 - A $3.81 Billion Opportunity, Rising at a CAGR of 29.8%
DUBLIN, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transparent Electronics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global transparent electronics market reached a value of US$ 797 Million in 2018. Looking forward, we expect the global transparent electronics market to grow at a CAGR of 29.8% during 2019-2024, reaching a value of US$ 3,814 Million by 2024.
This report provides a deep insight into the global transparent electronics market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.
Transparent electronics currently have a diverse range of applications. Using this technology, nearly every glass setting can be transformed in to an electronic device; windows could also be utilized as power generators, automobile windshields could be used to transfer visual information to the driver. Transparent electronics, also have wide applications in defense. For instance, by using navigation displays, soldiers can see realtime video and graphics information.
Transparent electronics offers numerous advantages over conventional electronics such as more mobility, lower processing temperature, strong performance and flexibility, etc. The application of OLED as a display provides an advantage such as higher brightness and lower energy consumption. Transparent solar cells provide a significant advantage over conventional solar cells as they require lower space, give more energy, are environment friendly, can replace the ordinary window glass and can become a domestic electricity generator.
Breakup by Product Type
- Transparent Displays
- Transparent Solar Panels
- Transparent Windows
At present, transparent displays represent the most popular transparent electronics.
Breakup by Application
- Consumer Electronics
- Automotive
- Construction
- Healthcare
- Military and Defense
- Security Systems
- Others
Currently, consumer electronics account for the majority of the total market share.
Regional Insights
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
North America represents the leading market, holding the largest market share.
Competitive Landscape
- BOE Technology Group Co.
- Brite Solar
- Cambrios Technologies Corporation
- ClearLED Ltd.
- Corning Incorporated
- Glass Apps, LLC
- LG Electronics Inc.
- OLEDWorks
- Raven Window
- Shenzhen AuroLED Technology Co. Ltd.
- Shenzhen NEXNOVO Technology Co. Ltd.
- SolarWindow Technologies, Inc.
- Street Communication
- Ubiquitous Energy
