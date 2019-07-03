Outlook on the Global Transparent Electronics Market, 2019 to 2024 - A $3.81 Billion Opportunity, Rising at a CAGR of 29.8%

DUBLIN, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transparent Electronics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global transparent electronics market reached a value of US$ 797 Million in 2018. Looking forward, we expect the global transparent electronics market to grow at a CAGR of 29.8% during 2019-2024, reaching a value of US$ 3,814 Million by 2024.

This report provides a deep insight into the global transparent electronics market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



Transparent electronics currently have a diverse range of applications. Using this technology, nearly every glass setting can be transformed in to an electronic device; windows could also be utilized as power generators, automobile windshields could be used to transfer visual information to the driver. Transparent electronics, also have wide applications in defense. For instance, by using navigation displays, soldiers can see realtime video and graphics information.



Transparent electronics offers numerous advantages over conventional electronics such as more mobility, lower processing temperature, strong performance and flexibility, etc. The application of OLED as a display provides an advantage such as higher brightness and lower energy consumption. Transparent solar cells provide a significant advantage over conventional solar cells as they require lower space, give more energy, are environment friendly, can replace the ordinary window glass and can become a domestic electricity generator.



Breakup by Product Type



Transparent Displays

Transparent Solar Panels

Transparent Windows

At present, transparent displays represent the most popular transparent electronics.



Breakup by Application



Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Construction

Healthcare

Military and Defense

Security Systems

Others

Currently, consumer electronics account for the majority of the total market share.



Regional Insights



Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

and Latin America

North America represents the leading market, holding the largest market share.



Competitive Landscape



BOE Technology Group Co.

Brite Solar

Cambrios Technologies Corporation

ClearLED Ltd.

Corning Incorporated

Glass Apps, LLC

LG Electronics Inc.

OLEDWorks

Raven Window

Shenzhen AuroLED Technology Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen NEXNOVO Technology Co. Ltd.

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc.

Street Communication

Ubiquitous Energy

Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Transparent Electronics Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast

5.7 SWOT Analysis

5.7.1 Overview

5.7.2 Strengths

5.7.3 Weaknesses

5.7.4 Opportunities

5.7.5 Threats

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Research and Development

5.8.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.8.4 Manufacturing

5.8.5 Marketing

5.8.6 Distribution

5.8.7 End-Use

5.9 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.9.4 Degree of Competition

5.9.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.9.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Transparent Displays

6.2 Transparent Solar Panels

6.3 Transparent Windows



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Consumer Electronics

7.2 Automotive

7.3 Construction

7.4 Healthcare

7.5 Military and Defense

7.6 Security Systems

7.7 Others



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 Asia Pacific

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.5 Latin America



9 Transparent Electronics Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Raw Material Requirements

9.3 Manufacturing Process

9.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players

10.3.1 BOE Technology Group Co.

10.3.2 Brite Solar

10.3.3 Cambrios Technologies Corporation

10.3.4 ClearLED Ltd.

10.3.5 Corning Incorporated

10.3.6 Glass Apps LLC

10.3.7 LG Electronics Inc.

10.3.8 OLEDWorks

10.3.9 Raven Window

10.3.10 Shenzhen AuroLED Technology Co. Ltd.

10.3.11 Shenzhen NEXNOVO Technology Co. Ltd.

10.3.12 SolarWindow Technologies Inc.

10.3.13 Street Communication

10.3.14 Ubiquitous Energy



