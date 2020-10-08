Outlook on the Marking and Coding Equipment Global Markt to 2026 - Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast

DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Marking and Coding Equipment Market - By Technology, By End-user Industries, and By Region - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Marking and Coding Equipment market, which is likely to accrue revenue of nearly 1.90 (USD Billion) by 2026, will register a CAGR of nearly 6% during the period from 2020 to 2026. The report offers assessment and analysis of the Marking and Coding Equipment market on a global and regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the market competition, constraints, sales estimates, opportunities, evolving trends, and industry-validated data. The report offers historical data from 2017 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Billion).

Market Growth Dynamics



A surge in the use of online retail format along with growing trade activities across the globe will proliferate in the expansion of marking and coding equipment business over the forecast timeline. In addition to this, manufacturers of goods packaging are focusing on appealing packaging designs along with comprehensive information provided on the packaging occupying lesser space. This has led to innovations in marking and coding devices, thereby further steering the market trends. For instance, marking & coding device is utilized on myriad packaging solutions like vacuum skin packaged food items. This, in turn, will embellish the business growth over the forecast timeline.



Moreover, growing acceptance of flexible packaging has enhanced the usage of marking & coding equipment in the recent years. Moreover, tremendous expansion of the flexible packaging industry is attributed to large-scale utilization of shrink films, bags, and pouches & sachets. This will further create lucrative growth avenues for the marking and coding equipment market over the forecast timeline.



Asia Pacific To Make Largest Contribution Towards Overall Market Share By 2026



The growth of the market in the Asia Pacific zone during the estimated timeline is owing to massive demand for marking & coding device in the countries like China and India as a result of growing ecommerce & retailing activities witnessed in these countries. Apart from this, growing awareness among the people of the region to avail the product details along with its expiry date and the product contents & size will steer the regional market growth trends.



Key players impacting the market growth are Matthews International Corporation,Hitachi America, Ltd., REA Elektronik GmbH, Diagraph Corporation, Control Print Ltd., Markem-Imaje Corporation, Videojet Technologies, Inc., Durable Technologies,Interactive Coding Equipment (ICE), Domino Printing Sciences plc., INKJET, Inc., Squid Ink Manufacturing Inc., TYKMA Electrox, Inc., Open Date Systems, Inc., ATD Ltd., RN Mark Inc., MACSA ID S.A, Linx Printing Technologies, Numeric Marking Systems, and KGK Marking Technologies Group.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Marking and Coding Equipment Market, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

2.2. Marking and Coding Equipment Market: Snapshot



3. Global Marking and Coding Equipment Market- Industry Analysis

3.1. Marking and Coding Equipment Market: Market Dynamics

3.2. Market Drivers

3.2.1. Massive acceptance of online shopping among the end-users and huge funding of major players in the retail sector for production of the equipment, thereby steering the market trends.

3.2.2. Surge in construction activities along will infrastructural funding will prop up the growth of the market over 2020-2026.

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.4.1. Market attractiveness analysis By technology

3.4.2. Market attractiveness analysis By Product Mix

3.4.3. Market attractiveness analysis By End-user Industries



4. Global Marking and Coding Equipment Market- Competitive Landscape

4.1. Company market share analysis

4.1.1. Global Marking and Coding Equipment Market: company market share, 2019

4.2. Strategic development

4.2.1. Acquisitions & mergers

4.2.2. New Product launches

4.2.3. Agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures

4.2.4. Research and development and Regional expansion

4.3. Price trend analysis



5. Global Marking and Coding Equipment Market- technology Analysis

5.1. Global Marking and Coding Equipment Market overview: By technology

5.1.1. Global Marking and Coding Equipment Market share, By technology, 2019 and 2026

5.2. CIJ

5.2.1. Global Marking and Coding Equipment Market By CIJ, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

5.3. Primary Package Coding

5.3.1. Global Marking and Coding Equipment Market By Primary Package Coding, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

5.4. TIJ

5.4.1. Global Marking and Coding Equipment Market By TIJ, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

5.5. Laser

5.5.1. Global Marking and Coding Equipment Market By Laser, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

5.6. Secondary and Tertiary Packaging Coding

5.6.1. Global Marking and Coding Equipment Market By Secondary and Tertiary Packaging Coding, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

5.7. TTO

5.7.1. Global Marking and Coding Equipment Market By TTO, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

5.8. PALM

5.8.1. Global Marking and Coding Equipment Market By PALM, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

5.9. VIJ

5.9.1. Global Marking and Coding Equipment Market By VIJ, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

5.10. PIJ

5.10.1. Global Marking and Coding Equipment Market By PIJ, 2016-2026(USD Billion)



6. Global Marking and Coding Equipment Market- Product Mix Analysis

6.1. Global Marking and Coding Equipment Market overview: By Product Mix

6.1.1. Global Marking and Coding Equipment Market share, By Product Mix , 2019 and 2026

6.2. Spare Parts and Aftermarket

6.2.1. Global Marking and Coding Equipment Market By Spare Parts and Aftermarket, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

6.3. Consumables

6.3.1. Global Marking and Coding Equipment Market By Consumables, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

6.4. Equipment

6.4.1. Global Marking and Coding Equipment Market By Equipment, 2016-2026(USD Billion)



7. Global Marking and Coding Equipment Market- End-user Industries Analysis

7.1. Global Marking and Coding Equipment Market overview: By End-user Industries

7.1.1. Global Marking and Coding Equipment Market share, By End-user Industries , 2019 and 2026

7.2. Food & Beverage

7.2.1. Global Marking and Coding Equipment Market By Food & Beverage, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

7.3. Automotive and Aerospace

7.3.1. Global Marking and Coding Equipment Market By Automotive and Aerospace, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

7.4. Chemicals & Construction

7.4.1. Global Marking and Coding Equipment Market By Chemicals & Construction, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

7.5. Healthcare

7.5.1. Global Marking and Coding Equipment Market By Healthcare, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

7.6. Electrical & Electronics

7.6.1. Global Marking and Coding Equipment Market By Electrical & Electronics, 2016-2026(USD Billion)

7.7. Others

7.7.1. Global Marking and Coding Equipment Market By Others, 2016-2026(USD Billion)



8. Company Profiles

8.1. Hitachi America, Ltd.

8.1.1. Overview

8.1.2. Financials

8.1.3. Product Portfolio

8.1.4. Business Strategy

8.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2. Markem-Imaje Corporation

8.3. Videojet technologies, Inc.

8.4. Interactive Coding Equipment (ICE)

8.5. Domino Printing Sciences plc.

8.6. Squid Ink Manufacturing Inc.

8.7. TYKMA Electrox, Inc.

8.8. Open Date Systems, Inc.

8.9. ATD Ltd.

8.10. RN Mark Inc.

8.11. MACSA ID S.A

8.12. Linx Printing technologies

8.13. Diagraph Corporation

8.14. Contrul Print Ltd.

8.15. Numeric Marking Systems

8.16. REA Elektronik GmbH

8.17. Durable technologies

8.18. INKJET, Inc.

8.19. Matthews International Corporation

8.20. KGK Marking technologies Group



