Outlook on the Micro-LED Global Market to 2024 - Strategic Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Micro-LED Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The technologies in micro- LED have undergone significant change in recent years, with traditional LED to advance micro-LED's. The rising wave of new technologies, such as Epi wafer and chip technology are creating significant potential in display application, and driving the demand for micro-LED.



In micro-LED market, various technologies, such as Epi wafer and chip technology solution, transfer technology solution, and full color technology solutions are used in the display and lighting applications. Increasing demand for brighter and more power-efficient display panels for smart watches and mobile devices and increasing demand for foldable displays are creating new opportunities for various micro- LED technologies.



This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the micro-LED market.



The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global micro-LED technology by application, technology, and region.



This report answers the following 9 key questions:



What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the micro-LED market? Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why? What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in micro-LED market? What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space? What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in micro-LED market? What are the latest developments in micro-LED technologies? Which companies are leading these developments? Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market? Who are the major players in this micro-LED market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth? What are strategic growth opportunities in this micro-LED technology space?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Technology Landscape

2.1. Technology Background and Evolution

2.2. Technology and Application Mapping

2.3. Supply Chain



3. Technology Readiness

3.1. Technology Commercialization and Readiness

3.2. Drivers and Challenges in Micro-LED Technologies

3.3. Competitive Intensity

3.4. Regulatory Compliance



4. Technology Trends and Forecasts Analysis from 2013-2024

4.1. Micro-LED Opportunity

4.2. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024)

4.2.1. Epi Wafer and Chip Technology Solution

4.2.2. Transfer Technology Solution

4.2.3. Full Color Technology Solutions

4.3. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecast (2019-2024) by Application Segments

4.3.1. Display

4.3.1.1. Epi Wafer and Chip Technology Solution

4.3.1.2. Transfer Technology Solution

4.3.1.3. Full Color Technology Solutions

4.3.2. Lightening

4.3.2.1. Epi Wafer and Chip Technology Solution

4.3.2.2. Transfer Technology Solution

4.3.2.3. Full Color Technology Solutions

4.3.3. Other

4.3.3.1. Epi Wafer and Chip Technology Solution

4.3.3.2. Transfer Technology Solution

4.3.3.3. Full Color Technology Solutions



5. Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region

5.1. Micro-LED Market by Region

5.2. North American Micro-LED Technology Market

5.2.1. United States Micro-LED Technology Market

5.2.2. Canadian Micro-LED Technology Market

5.2.3. Mexican Micro-LED Technology Market

5.3. European Micro-LED Technology Market

5.3.1. The United Kingdom Micro-LED Technology Market

5.3.2. German Automotive Micro-LED Technology Market

5.3.3. French Automotive Micro-LED Technology Market

5.4. APAC micro-LED Technology Market

5.4.1. Chinese Micro-LED System Technology Market

5.4.2. Japanese Micro-LED System Technology Market

5.4.3. Indian Micro-LED System Technology Market

5.4.4. South Korean Micro-LED Technology Market

5.5. ROW Micro-LED Technology Market



6. Latest Developments and Innovations in the Micro-LED Technologies



7. Companies/Ecosystem

7.1. Product Portfolio Analysis

7.2. Market Share Analysis

7.3. Geographical Reach



8. Strategic Implications

8.1. Implications

8.2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

8.2.1. Growth Opportunities for the Micro-LED Market by Technology

8.2.2. Growth Opportunities for the Micro-LED Market by Application

8.2.3. Growth Opportunities for the Micro-LED Market by Region

8.3. Emerging Trends in the Micro-LED Market

8.4. Disruption Potential

8.5. Strategic Analysis

8.5.1. New Product Development

8.5.2. Capacity Expansion of the Micro-LED Market

8.5.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Micro-LED Market



9. Company Profiles of Leading Players

9.1. Apple

9.2. Oculus VR

9.3. Sony

9.4. Samsung

9.5. X-Celeprint

9.6. Epistar

9.7. GLO AB

9.8. VerLASE Technologies

9.9. JBD

9.10. Aledia



