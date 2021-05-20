Outlook on the Mobile Mapping Global Market to 2026 - by Component, Type, Application, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Mapping Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mobile mapping market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Mobile mapping refers to the process of gathering geospatial information using mobile vehicles such as cars, golf carts, airplanes and marine vessels. A mobile mapping system is generally fitted with advanced imagery systems, measurement tools, inertial measurement units (IMU) and inertial navigation systems (INS). It aids in visualizing, measuring, recording and analyzing the immediate environment by using radars, cameras, laser scanners and speed sensors. It also helps in mapping inaccessible areas quickly as well as effectively. Apart from this, it offers numerous advantages including enhanced accuracy, productivity and safety. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global mobile mapping market to grow at a CAGR of 15.70% during 2021-2026.



As the process of acquiring data through aerial photogrammetry is time-consuming, several organizations are shifting towards mobile mapping to gather geospatial data for construction, asset management, fleet management and maintenance of cable networks. This can also be accredited to the reduced delivery time and the low cost of mobile mapping when compared to other conventional mapping methods such as point-wise GPS and traditional terrestrial surveying. Moreover, smartphone manufacturers are equipping mobile phones with low-cost GPS receivers and motion sensors that can detect the location of the users within a few meters of accuracy. Thus, rapid advancements in the satellite mapping technology, its integration into smartphones and the boosting sales of smartphones are strengthening the growth of the global mobile mapping market. Further, increasing interest of mobile application developers in creating user-friendly mobile mapping applications is also catalyzing the market growth.



This latest report provides a deep insight into the global mobile mapping market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the global mobile mapping market in any manner.



Report Coverage:

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Market Breakup by Type:

3D Mapping

Licensing

Indoor Mapping

Location Based Services

Location Based Search

Market Breakup by Application:

Imaging Services

Aerial Mobile Mapping

Emergency Response

Internet Application

Facility Management

Satellite

Market Breakup by End-User:

Government

Oil and Gas

Mining

Military

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

and Latin America

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Google Inc., Tele Atlas Survey BV, NAVTEQ Corp, beica Geosystems AG, Trimble Inc., Topcon Corporation, NovAtel Inc., Javad GNSS Inc., Optech LLC, Mitsubishi Corporation, Immersive Media Co., MapJack, NORC, Cyclomedia Technology B.V., EveryScape, Inc., etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global mobile mapping market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global mobile mapping industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global mobile mapping industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global mobile mapping industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global mobile mapping industry?

What is the structure of the global mobile mapping industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global mobile mapping industry?

What are the profit margins in the global mobile mapping industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Mobile Mapping Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Component

5.5 Market Breakup by Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by End-User

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Hardware

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Software

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 3D Mapping

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Licensing

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Indoor Mapping

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Location Based Services

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Location Based Search

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Imaging Services

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Aerial Mobile Mapping

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Emergency Response Planning

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Internet Application

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Facility Management

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Satellite

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End-User

9.1 Government

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Oil and Gas

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Mining

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Military

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Google Inc.

15.3.2 Tele Atlas Survey BV

15.3.3 NAVTEQ Corp

15.3.4 beica Geosystems AG

15.3.5 Trimble Inc.

15.3.6 Topcon Corporation.

15.3.7 NovAtel Inc.

15.3.8 Javad GNSS Inc.

15.3.9 Optech LLC

15.3.10 Mitsubishi Corporation.

15.3.11 Immersive Media Co.

15.3.12 MapJack

15.3.13 NORC

15.3.14 Cyclomedia Technology B.V.

15.3.15 EveryScape, Inc.

