Outlook on the Mosquito Repellent Global Market to 2027 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

The global mosquito repellents size was valued at $4.1 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $6.0 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.



Mosquito repellent is a chemical substance applied to skin, clothing, or other surfaces, which stops mosquitos from landing or climbing on that surface. Mosquito repellents are divided into two chemical classes, namely, synthetic chemicals, such as DEET (N, N-diethyl-3-methylbenzamide), picaridin and plant-derived oils, such as oil of lemon eucalyptus and oil of citronella. Mostly, natural substances are used in herbal mosquito repellents.



Availability of both body worn and non-body worn sprays have gained popularity in the world mosquito repellent market. Currently, the market is trending with sprays based upon herbal ingredients, which is skin friendly and lasts longer than chemical based sprays. Sprays are highly adopted in North America and Europe, owing to their high-performance efficiency. In LAMEA and Asia-Pacific, growing health consciousness would boost the demand for mosquito repellent sprays. Moreover, manufacturers nowadays are focused on high-quality packaging and attractive marketing & promotional strategies, which drive the growth of the mosquito repellent market. However, presence of toxic chemicals, such as DEET, in various mosquito repellent products cause ill effects on health, which are likely to restrain the growth of this market.



Increase in penetration of various online portals in developing regions and rise in number of offers or discounts, attracts the consumer to purchase mosquito repellent through online channel. Moreover, online sales channel has increased the consumer reach, owing to which it has evolved as a key source of revenue for many companies. Furthermore, the online sales market is expected to expand in the near future due to rapid growth in online and mobile user customer bases in emerging markets. Moreover, increase in e-commerce sales, improvements in logistics services, ease in payment options, and the facility to enter in new international markets for major brands further boost the growth of the mosquito repellent market.



Based on type, the spray segment dominates the global mosquito repellent market in 2019 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Based on type, the spray segment dominates the global mosquito repellent market in 2019 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the online segment was the major shareholder in 2019, and is projected to register a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific accounted for around 48.8% mosquito repellentmarket share in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Forces Shaping Footwear Industry/Market

3.2.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.2.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.2.3. Threat of Substitution

3.2.4. High Threat of New Entrants

3.2.5. High Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Raw Material Supplier

3.3.2. Mosquito Repellent Manufacturer

3.3.3. Distributors

3.3.4. Consumers

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.1.1. Rising Incidences of Mosquito Borne Diseases

3.1.1.2. Rise in Global Temperature

3.1.1.3. Cost Efficiency

3.1.1.4. Rising Health Concerns and Literacy Levels

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.2.1. Health Vulnerabilities

3.1.2.2. Fake Mosquito Repellents Flooded City Markets

3.1.3. Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Rising in the Demand of Herb-Based Repellents

3.1.3.2. Marketing and Positioning Strategies



Chapter 4: Mosquito Repellent Market, by Type

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Global

4.2. Coil

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.3. Spray

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.4. Cream & Oil

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.5. Vaporizer

4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.6. Mat

4.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.6.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.7. Others

4.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.7.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Mosquito Repellent Market, by Distribution Channel

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

5.2. Hypermarket/Supermarket

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.3. Independent Stores

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.4. Online

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Mosquito Repellent Market, by Region

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.5. LAMEA



Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape

7.1. Competitive Dashboard

7.2. Product Mapping

7.3. Competitive Heatmap

7.4. Top Winning Strategies

7.5. Key Developments

7.5.1. Business Expansion

7.5.2. Product Launch

7.5.3. Acquisition

7.5.4. Merger



Chapter 8: Company Profiles

8.1. Coghlan's Ltd.

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Key Executive

8.1.3. Company Snapshot

8.1.4. Product Portfolio

8.1.5. SWOT Analysis

8.2. Dabur International Ltd.

8.3. Godrej Consumer Products Limited

8.4. Himalaya Herbals

8.5. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (J&J)

8.6. Jyothy Laboratories Ltd. (Jll)

8.7. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

8.8. S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

8.9. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

8.10. Sawyer Products, Inc.



