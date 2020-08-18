Outlook on the Optical Communication and Networking Market to 2027 - Strategic Recommendations for New Entrants

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Optical Communication and Networking - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Optical Communication and Networking market accounted for $17.66 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $38.91 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling market growth are increasing demand for IoT devices, the growing popularity of cloud-based services, and the need for faster communication. However, the complexity of networks is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



Optical communication is a type of communication which uses light for the transmission of the signal to the remote end, instead of electrical current. Optical networking is a means of communication that makes use of signals encoded onto light to broadcast information among various nodes of a telecommunications network.



By technology, the wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the simplicity of its architecture and ability to cancel signal during the process of transmission. Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to a large number of data centres in the region.



Some of the key players in Optical Communication and Networking Market include Ericsson, Mitsubishi Electronics, Fujitsu Optical Components, Cisco, Huawei Technologies Co, Oclaro, Broadcom, Corning, Calix, Juniper Networks, ECI Telecom, Lumentum Operations, Coriant, ADVA Optical Networking, NeoPhotonics, ADTRAN, Ciena, Finisar, Nokia, and Arista Networks.



