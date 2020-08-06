Outlook on the Oral Antibiotics Global Market to 2027 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oral Antibiotics Market, by Class, Application, Drug Origin, Spectrum of Activity and Drug Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global oral antibiotics market generated $18,365.80 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $23,306.10 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2019 to 2027.

Antibiotic is an antimicrobial substance or a compound that fights against bacterial infections and sometimes with protozoan infections, but not viral infections. These are medications that either stop bacteria from growing or kill bacteria directly, referred as bacteriostatic and bactericidal antibiotics, respectively. There are several types of antibiotics easily available at drug stores and in hospitals with a prescription or without a prescription in most of countries. Antibiotics are mostly used during transplants, dialysis, suppressed immune system, and joint replacement.

There is an increase in demand for antibiotics, owing to an increased consumption in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) and a rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases. In addition, development of novel approaches for new antibiotics to treat bacterial infections and large number of clinical trials further drive market growth. However, development of antibiotic resistance, driven by misuse of antibiotics and time taken for regulatory approvals are projected to impede market growth. On the contrary, discovery of advanced prospect molecules and novel combination therapies to treat antibiotic-resistant microbial infections are expected to offer significant profitable opportunities for the market players.

The global oral antibiotics market is segmented on the basis of class, application drug origin, spectrum of activity, application, and region. On the basis of class, the market is classified into beta lactam & beta lactamase inhibitors, quinolones, macrolides, and others. Beta lactam & beta lactamase inhibitors is further segmented into Penicillin, Cephalosporin, and others. By application, the market is divided into community- respiratory tract infections (CARTIS), urinary acquired tract infections (UTIS), dental, and others. Depending on drug origin, it is categorized into natural, semisynthetic, and synthetic.

According to the spectrum of activity, it is bifurcated into broad-spectrum antibiotic and narrow-spectrum antibiotic. By drug type, it is divided into branded and generics. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Depending on class, the market is categorized into Beta lactam & beta lactamase inhibitors, Quinolones, Macrolide, and Others. The beta lactam & beta lactamase inhibitors segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2018. The segment is a major revenue contributor, owing to its broad-spectrum of activity A broad-spectrum antibiotic fights both Gram-negative and Gram-positive bacteria as well as effective on the multiple groups of bacterial infections.

On the basis of application, the oral antibiotics market is classified into community-acquired respiratory tract infections (CARTIs), urinary tract infections (UTIs), dental, and others. The CARTIs segment is further segmented into upper respiratory tract infections (URTI) and lower respiratory tract infections (LRTI). The dental segment is further divided into combination and monotherapies.

On the basis of drug origin, the oral antibiotics market is classified into natural, semisynthetic, and synthetic. The synthetic segment generated highest revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that semisynthetic oral antibiotics have improved coverage and effectiveness against a wide range of organisms.



Key Benefits



The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global oral antibiotics market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers market analysis from 2020 to 2027, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

A comprehensive analysis of region assists to understand the regional market and facilitate the strategic business planning and determine prevailing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global oral antibiotics market growth.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Market Share Analysis, 2018

3.4. Porter'sFive Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in Consumption in Low-And Middle-Income Countries (Lmics)

3.5.1.2. Rise in Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

3.5.1.3. Development of Novel Approaches

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Development of Antibiotic Resistance

3.5.2.2. Time Consuming Approvals

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Discovery of Advanced Therapies to Treat Antibiotic-Resistance.

3.6. Impact Analysis of Covid-19 on Oral Antibiotics Market



Chapter 4: Oral Antibiotics Market, by Class

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Class

4.2. Beta Lactam and Beta Lactamase Inhibitors

4.2.1. Key Market Trends and Growth Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

4.2.2.1. Penicillin

4.2.2.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

4.2.2.1.1.1. Broad-Spectrum Penicillin

4.2.2.1.1.2. Mid/Narrow-Spectrum Penicillin

4.2.2.2. Cephalosporin

4.2.2.2.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2.2.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Molecule

4.2.2.3. Others

4.2.2.3.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.4. Market Analysis, by Country

4.3. Quinolones

4.3.1. Key Market Trends and Growth Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.4. Macrolides

4.4.1. Key Market Trends and Growth Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Key Market Trends and Growth Opportunities

4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Oral Antibiotics Market, by Application

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. Community-Acquired Respiratory Tract Infections (Cartis)

5.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

5.2.1.1. Upper Respiratory Tract Infections (Urti)

5.2.1.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2.1.1.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Molecule

5.2.1.2. Lower Respiratory Tract Infections (Lrtis)

5.2.1.2.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2.1.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Molecule

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.3. Urinary Tract Infections (Utis)

5.3.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Molecule

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.4. Dental

5.4.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

5.4.1.1. Combination

5.4.1.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.4.1.1.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Molecule

5.4.1.2. Monotherapies

5.4.1.2.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.4.1.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Molecule

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.5.2. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Oral Antibiotics Market, by Drug Origin

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.2. Natural

6.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.2.2. Market Analysis, by Country

6.3. Semisynthetic

6.3.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.3.2. Market Analysis, by Country

6.4. Synthetic

6.4.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.4.2. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 7: Oral Antibiotics Market, by Spectrum of Activity

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

7.2. Broad-Spectrum Antibiotic

7.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.2.2. Market Analysis, by Country

7.3. Mid/Narrow-Spectrum Antibiotic

7.3.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.3.2. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 8: Oral Antibiotics Market, by Drug Type

8.1. Overview

8.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

8.2. Branded

8.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

8.2.2. Market Analysis, by Country

8.3. Generics

8.3.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

8.3.2. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 9: Oral Antibiotics Market, by Region

9.1. Overview

9.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

9.2. North America

9.3. Europe

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.5. LAMEA



Chapter 10: Company Profiles

10.1. Abbott Laboratories

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Company Snapshot

10.1.3. Operating Business Segments

10.1.4. Product Portfolio

10.1.5. Business Performance

10.2. Allergan plc

10.3. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

10.4. GlaxoSmithKline plc

10.5. Merck & Co. Inc.

10.6. Mylan N. V.

10.7. Novartis International AG (Pear Therapeutics, Inc.)

10.8. Pfizer Inc.

10.9. Sanofi

10.10. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



