Outlook on the Packaging Machinery Global Market to 2026 - by Machine Type, Technology, End-use and Region

The global packaging machinery market reached a value of US$ 49.2 Billion in 2020. Packaging machinery refers to a device that is used for packing different products and components. It plays a significant role in facilitating the packaging of small sachets to big cartons as well as providing temper resistance and ensuring the safety of the products. Different types of packaging machines are utilized for sorting, counting and accumulating various items. Due to technological progress, packaging machines have become more advanced and include numerous process operations such as fabrication, filling, sealing, cleaning, combining, labeling, palletizing and overwrapping.



Apart from extending the shelf-life of the contents and protecting them against external elements like biological contamination, degradation, physical damage, and counterfeiting, packaging is also utilized for enhancing the appearance of fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) such as over-the-counter pharmaceuticals, processed food and beverages, and cosmetics. Moreover, consumers nowadays prefer flexible, lightweight, easy-to-carry packages. This is further supported by changing lifestyles and hectic schedules which have led to an increase in the need for convenient packaging solutions, thereby driving the demand for modern packaging machinery across the globe. Besides this, the leading packaging machinery firms are engaging in merger and acquisitions (M&A) activities to expand and increase the efficiency of their existing production facilities. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global packaging machinery market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Barry-Wehmiller Companies, GEA Group, Illinois Tool Works,Krones, Robert Bosch GmbH, Adelphi Packaging Machinery, Aetna Group, B&H Labelling Systems, Bosch Packaging Machinery, Bradman Lake Group, CKD Group, Coesia SpA, Fuji Machinery Company, Harland Machine Systems Ltd., etc.



