Outlook on the Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Global Market to 2026 - by Services, Company Size, Category, Indication, Stage, End-user and Region

The global regulatory affairs outsourcing market grew at a CAGR of around 10% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Regulatory affairs outsourcing refers to the hiring of third-party services by the government bodies and private organizations to ensure public health and safety. The services include managing regulatory requirements for generic drugs, innovator drugs, biologics, biosimilars, etc. The outsourcing organizations control the safety and efficacy of the products and ensure that they are safe for consumption. These services are required for clinical trial and patent application, regulatory writing and publishing, product registration and legal representation. Pharmaceutical organizations also opt for these services to seek speedy government approvals in various regions.



Significant growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries across the globe represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the increasing emphasis of pharmaceutical organizations to expand their operations and supplies in the emerging economies is also driving the market growth. Outsourcing regulatory affairs also aid in minimizing the costs associated with managing in-house resources, such as facilities, training, technology, specialized knowledge and geographic regulations.

Additionally, regulatory affairs outsourcing services are also widely used for the development of biosimilar, orphan and generic drugs, which is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Life science organizations are increasingly outsourcing non-core functions and regulatory services and increase their overall operational efficiencies, which, in turn, is contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Covance Inc (Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings), Freyr, ICON Plc, Medpace Holdings Inc., Parexel International Corporation, Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC, Promedica International- A California Corporation and Wuxi AppTec Co. Ltd.



