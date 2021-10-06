Outlook on the Rehabilitation Robots Global Market to 2026 - by Type, Patient Type, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rehabilitation Robots Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rehabilitation robots market reached a value of US$ 1.05 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Rehabilitation robots are automated, therapy machines that allow individuals to perform physical movements while interacting with their environment. These robots rely on input devices, sensors and actuators for supporting the body weight and controlling the movement, speed, direction, amplitude and joint coordination patterns. They record movement data, which is utilized by healthcare professionals to increase therapy intensity and provide quality care. Consequently, they are used to deliver customized, task-oriented, prolonged, intensive, standardized and repeatable training. They are mostly employed for rehabilitating patients suffering from stroke, multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury (TBI) and Parkinson's disease across the globe.



A significant rise in the number of individuals experiencing paralysis, quadriplegia and amputation represents one of the key factors impelling the global rehabilitation robots market growth. Moreover, the growing geriatric population, which is more susceptible to health disorders, is escalating the demand for rehabilitation robots. The integration of voice-recognition algorithms for enhancing the functionality and flexibility of the devices is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the leading players are focusing on incorporating the Internet of Things (IoT) with rehabilitation robotics to help healthcare professionals deliver assessment and treatment to patients over the internet. They are also investing in developing lightweight variants, making products accessible off-the-counter and combining virtual reality (VR) and video games to maximize patient motivation. This, coupled with the improving healthcare infrastructure in a number of countries, is expected to increase the adoption of rehabilitation robots in the coming years.

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Bionik Laboratories Corp., Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., Hocoma AG (DIH International Ltd.), Kinova Inc., KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (Midea Group), Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Rehab-Robotics Company Limited, ReWalk Robotics Ltd., Rex Bionics Ltd., Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and Tyromotion GmbH.



