Outlook on the Scar Treatment Global Market to 2029 - by Product, Scar Type, End-use and Region

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Scar Treatment Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product [Topical Products, Laser Products, Injectables, Others], By Scar Type, By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global scar treatment market size is expected to reach USD 26.76 billion by 2029 according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



Prominent market factors such as the increasing awareness regarding the numerous wound treatment options coupled with the growing number of burn injuries and road accidents are propelling the market demand. Besides, rising demand for enhancing aesthetic appeal for skin rejuvenation and escalating incidences of hypertrophic burn marks is expected to complement the marks treatment market growth.



Based on product, the topical products segment holds the largest revenue in 2020, owing to the easy availability of topical creams, gels, and silicone sheets as Over-the-Counter (OTC) products that facilitate people to use them for curing marks.



Whereas, the laser products segment is projected to rise at the fastest rate over the forecast period as they are widely adopted as they offer a non-invasive and painless alternative for the healing of wounds. Therefore, these various benefits of the laser products lead the segment growth in the foreseen years.



Numerous organizations such as Scar After-Care and Research (OSCARE), European Dermatology Congress, Organization for Burns, and The American Society for Laser Medicine & Surgery Inc. (ASLMS) are encouraging and making aware people for the adoption of the wound treatment.



These associations organize several conferences comprises the 20th European Dermatology Congress (scheduled in April 2020), Global Meet on Skin Care and Plastic Aesthetics (held in November 2020), and the ASLMS Conference 2019 on Energy-Based Medicine and Science. Consequently, these initiatives by the various companies and associations act as a catalyzing factor for the treatment market growth.



Industry participants such as Smith & Nephew PLC, Suneva Medical, Lumenis, CCA Industries, Inc., Merz Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Newmedical Technology Inc., and Cynosure are some of the key players operating in the global industry.



