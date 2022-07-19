Outlook on the T-Cell Immunotherapy Global Market to 2027 - by Mechanism of Action, Product Class, Type of Therapy, Indication and Region

DUBLIN, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "T-Cell Immunotherapy Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global T-Cell Immunotherapy Market is projected to reach USD 9,684.58 million by 2027 from USD 4,712.10 million in 2021, at a CAGR 12.75% during the forecast period.

The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

The Americas T-Cell Immunotherapy Market size was estimated at USD 1,633.21 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 1,848.63 million in 2022, at a CAGR 12.92% to reach USD 3,386.23 million by 2027.

in 2021 and expected to reach in 2022, at a CAGR 12.92% to reach by 2027. The Asia-Pacific T-Cell Immunotherapy Market size was estimated at USD 1,076.95 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 1,237.07 million in 2022, at a CAGR 13.46% to reach USD 2,297.78 million by 2027.

in 2021 and expected to reach in 2022, at a CAGR 13.46% to reach by 2027. The Europe , Middle East & Africa T-Cell Immunotherapy Market size was estimated at USD 2,001.93 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 2,224.18 million in 2022, at a CAGR 12.23% to reach USD 4,000.57 million by 2027.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The report on t-cell immunotherapy identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.

The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.

3. Market Overview



4. Americas T-Cell Immunotherapy Market

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Argentina

4.3. Brazil

4.4. Canada

4.5. Mexico

4.6. United States



5. Asia-Pacific T-Cell Immunotherapy Market

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Australia

5.3. China

5.4. India

5.5. Indonesia

5.6. Japan

5.7. Malaysia

5.8. Philippines

5.9. Singapore

5.10. South Korea

5.11. Taiwan

5.12. Thailand



6. Europe, Middle East & Africa T-Cell Immunotherapy Market

6.1. Introduction

6.2. France

6.3. Germany

6.4. Italy

6.5. Netherlands

6.6. Qatar

6.7. Russia

6.8. Saudi Arabia

6.9. South Africa

6.10. Spain

6.11. United Arab Emirates

6.12. United Kingdom



7. Company Usability Profiles

7.1. Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC

7.2. Apac Biotech

7.3. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.

7.4. Autolus Limited

7.5. bluebird bio, Inc.

7.6. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

7.7. CARsgen Therapeutics, Ltd

7.8. Cellectis SA

7.9. Chimera Bioengineering

7.10. Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC

7.11. Eureka Therapeutics, Inc.

7.12. Gilead Sciences, Inc.

7.13. Green Cross Corporation

7.14. Innovative Cellular Therapeutics

7.15. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.

7.16. JW CreaGene Co., Ltd.

7.17. LAVA Therapeutics BV

7.18. Lyell Immunopharma

7.19. Neogene Therapeutics

7.20. NeoTX Therapeutics

7.21. Novartis AG

7.22. Oxford Vacmedix

7.23. Poseida Therapeutics

7.24. TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

7.25. Xenetic Biosciences

7.26. ZIOPHARM Oncology

