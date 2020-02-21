Outlook on the Targeted Protein Degradation Market to 2030 - Includes Recent Developments and Upcoming Trends

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Targeted Protein Degradation Market: Focus on Therapeutics and Technology Platforms, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of these therapeutics and affiliated technologies, over the next decade. The focus of this study is on specially designed small molecule degraders, including degronimids, endosome targeting chimeras (ENDTACs), epichaperome inhibitors, hydrophobic tags, immuno-modulatory imide drugs (IMiDs), lysosome targeting chimeras (LYTACs), molecular glues, photochemically targeting chimeras (PHOTACs), proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTACs), protein homeostatic modulators, selective androgen receptor degraders (SARDs), selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs), specific and non-genetic IAP-dependent protein erasers (SNIPERs), and specific bromodomain and extra-terminal motif (BET) inhibitors and deubiquitinase (DUB) inhibitors. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the diverse capabilities of stakeholders engaged in this domain.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and identify potential future growth opportunities for novel technologies designed for the development of targeted protein degraders. Based on the likely licensing deal structures and agreements that are expected to be signed in the foreseen future, we have provided an informed estimate on the evolution of the market over the period 2020-2030.

The report features likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across



Type of protein degrader (degronimids, IMiDs, PROTACs, SARDs, SERDs, and specific BET and DUB inhibitors)

Therapeutic area (inflammatory disorders, neurological disorders, oncological disorders, respiratory disorders, and other therapeutic areas),



Route of administration (oral, intravenous and others),



Key contributing technologies and



Key geographical regions ( North America , Europe and Asia-Pacific ). In order to account for future uncertainties associated with the growth of targeted protein degradation market and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth.

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Context and Background

3.2. Protein Homeostasis

3.3. Post Translational Protein Modifications

3.4. Ubiquitin and the Ubiquitin Proteasome System (UPS)

3.4.1. Structure and Functions of Ubiquitin

3.4.2. Overview of the UPS

3.4.2.1. Components of the UPS

3.4.2.2. Ubiquitin-based Protein Degradation Pathway

3.5. Therapeutic Applications of the UPS

3.6. Ubiquitin Enzyme Inhibitors

3.6.1. Advantages and Challenges

3.7. Overview of Targeted Protein Degradation

3.7.1. Historical Development of Protein Degraders

3.7.2. Types of Protein Degraders

3.7.2.1. Proteolysis Targeting Chimeras (PROTACs)

3.7.2.2. Other Chimeric Protein Targeting Molecules

3.7.2.2.1. Endosome Targeting Chimeras (ENDTACs)

3.7.2.2.2. Lysosome Targeting Chimeras (LYTACs)

3.7.2.2.3. Photochemically Targeted Chimeras (PHOTACs)

3.7.2.3. Epichaperome Inhibitors

3.7.2.4. Hydrophobic Tags

3.7.2.5. Immuno-modulatory Imide Drugs (IMiDs)

3.7.2.6. Molecular Glues

3.7.2.7. Protein Homeostatic Modulators

3.7.2.8. Selective Hormone Receptor Degraders (SHRDs)

3.7.2.9. Specific and Non-genetic IAP-dependent Protein Erasers (SNIPERs)

3.7.2.10. Specific Bromodomain and Extra-terminal Motif (BET) Inhibitors and Deubiquitinase (DUB) Inhibitors

3.8. Growth Drivers and Roadblocks

3.9. Recent Developments and Upcoming Trends



4. CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Targeted Protein Degradation-based Therapeutics and Technologies: Development Pipeline

4.2.1. Analysis by Type of Protein Degrader

4.2.2. Analysis by Phase of Development

4.2.3. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

4.2.4. Analysis by Target Indication

4.2.5. Analysis by Type of Target Protein

4.2.6. Analysis by Type of Target Enzyme

4.2.7. Analysis by Type of Therapy

4.2.8. Analysis by Route of Administration

4.3. Targeted Protein Degradation-based Therapeutics and Technologies: List of Research Tools / Key Technology Platforms

4.4. Targeted Protein Degradation-based Therapeutics and Technologies: Developer Landscape

4.4.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.4.2. Analysis by Size of Company

4.4.3. Analysis by Type of Protein Degrader

4.4.4. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

4.4.5. Leading Developers: Analysis by Number of Drug Candidates



5. COMPANY PROFILES

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Developers with Late-stage Clinical Candidates

5.2.1. Radius Health

5.2.1.1. Company Overview

5.2.1.2. Financial Information

5.2.1.3. Targeted Protein Degradation-based Drug Portfolio

5.2.1.3.1. Elacestrant (RAD1901)

5.2.1.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

5.2.2. Celgene

5.2.2.1. Company Overview

5.2.2.2. Financial Information

5.2.2.3. Targeted Protein Degradation-based Drug Portfolio

5.2.2.3.1. Avadomide (CC-122)

5.2.2.3.2. Iberdomide (CC-220)

5.2.2.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

5.2.3. Sanofi Genzyme

5.2.3.1. Company Overview

5.2.3.2. Financial Information

5.2.3.3. Targeted Protein Degradation-based Drug Portfolio

5.2.3.3.1. SAR439859

5.2.3.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

5.3. Developers with Preclinical / Early-stage Clinical Candidates

5.3.1. Arvinas

5.3.2. Captor Therapeutics

5.3.3. Genentech

5.3.4. Kymera Therapeutics

5.3.5. Mission Therapeutics

5.3.6. Progenra

5.3.7. Zenopharm



6. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Scope and Methodology

6.3. Targeted Protein Degradation-based Therapeutics and Technologies: List of Clinical Trials

6.3.1. Analysis by Trial Registration Year

6.3.2. Geographical Analysis by Number of Clinical Trials

6.3.3. Geographical Analysis by Enrolled Patient Population

6.3.4. Analysis by Type of Protein Degrader

6.3.5. Analysis by Phase of Development

6.3.6. Analysis by Study Design

6.3.7. Analysis by Type of Sponsor / Collaborator

6.3.8. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Registered Trials

6.3.9. Analysis by Trial Focus

6.3.10. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

6.3.11. Analysis by Clinical Endpoints



7. KOL ANALYSIS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Scope and Methodology

7.3. Targeted Protein Degradation-based Therapeutics and Technologies: List of Principal Investigators Involved in Clinical Trials

7.3.1. Analysis by Designation

7.3.2. Analysis by Phase of Development and Type of Protein Degrader

7.3.3. Analysis by Focus Therapeutic Area

7.3.4. Analysis by Type of Organization

7.3.5. Analysis by Location of Organization

7.3.6. Leading Organizations: Analysis by Number of Affiliated Principal Investigators

7.4. Prominent Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs)

7.5. KOL Benchmarking: Roots Analysis versus Third Party Scoring (ResearchGate Score)

7.6. Profiles of Most Active KOLs

7.6.1. Profile: KOL A (Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Center)

7.6.2. Profile: KOL B (Celgene)

7.6.3. Profile: KOL C (Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University)

7.6.4. Profile: KOL D (Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust)

7.6.5. Profile: KOL E (Samus Therapeutics)

7.6.6. Profile: KOL F (Stanford Women Cancer Center)

7.6.7. Profile: KOL G (University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill)

7.6.8. Profile: KOL H (University of Toledo)



8. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Partnership Models

8.3. Targeted Protein Degradation-based Therapeutics and Technologies: Recent Collaborations and Partnerships

8.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership

8.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership

8.3.3. Analysis by Type of Protein Degrader

8.3.4. Analysis by Technology Platform

8.3.5. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

8.3.6. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

8.3.7. Geographical Analysis

8.3.7.1. Most Active Players: Regional Analysis by Number of Partnerships

8.3.7.2. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements



9. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Types of Funding

9.3. Targeted Protein Degradation-based Therapeutics and Technologies: Recent Funding Instances

9.3.1. Analysis by Number of Funding Instances

9.3.2. Analysis by Amount Invested

9.3.3. Analysis by Type of Funding

9.3.4. Analysis by Number of Funding Instances and Amount Invested across Different Types of Degraders

9.3.5. Analysis by Number of Funding Instances and Amount Invested across Different Therapeutic Areas

9.3.6. Analysis by Amount Invested across Different Technology Platforms

9.3.7. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Funding Instances and Amount Invested

9.3.8. Most Active Investors: Analysis by Participation

9.3.9. Geographical Analysis by Amount Invested

9.4. Concluding Remarks



10. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology

10.3. Targeted Protein Degradation-based Therapeutics and Technologies: Information on Licensing Deals

10.4. Overall Targeted Protein Degradation-based Therapeutics and Technologies Market, 2020-2030

10.4.1. Targeted Protein Degradation-based Therapeutics and Technologies Market: Distribution by Type of Protein Degrader

10.4.1.1. Targeted Protein Degradation-based Therapeutics and Technologies Market for Degronimids, 2020-2030

10.4.1.2. Targeted Protein Degradation-based Therapeutics and Technologies Market for IMiDs, 2020-2030

10.4.1.3. Targeted Protein Degradation-based Therapeutics and Technologies Market for PROTACs, 2020-2030

10.4.1.4. Targeted Protein Degradation-based Therapeutics and Technologies Market for SARDs, 2020-2030

10.4.1.5. Targeted Protein Degradation-based Therapeutics and Technologies Market for SERDs, 2020-2030

10.4.1.6. Targeted Protein Degradation-based Therapeutics and Technologies Market for Specific BET and DUB Inhibitors, 2020-2030

10.4.2. Targeted Protein Degradation-based Therapeutics and Technologies Market: Distribution by Therapeutic Area

10.4.2.1. Targeted Protein Degradation-based Therapeutics and Technologies Market for Inflammatory Disorders, 2020-2030

10.4.2.2. Targeted Protein Degradation-based Therapeutics and Technologies Market for Neurological Disorders, 2020-2030

10.4.2.3. Targeted Protein Degradation-based Therapeutics and Technologies Market for Oncological Disorders, 2020-2030

10.4.2.4. Targeted Protein Degradation-based Therapeutics and Technologies Market for Respiratory Disorders, 2020-2030

10.4.2.5. Targeted Protein Degradation-based Therapeutics and Technologies Market for Other Therapeutic Areas, 2020-2030

10.4.3. Targeted Protein Degradation-based Therapeutics and Technologies Market: Distribution by Route of Administration

10.4.3.1. Targeted Protein Degradation-based Therapeutics and Technologies Market for Oral Route, 2020-2030

10.4.3.2. Targeted Protein Degradation-based Therapeutics and Technologies Market for Intravenous Route, 2020-2030

10.4.3.3. Targeted Protein Degradation-based Therapeutics and Technologies Market for Other Routes, 2020-2030

10.4.4. Targeted Protein Degradation-based Therapeutics and Technologies Market: Distribution by Geography

10.4.4.1. Targeted Protein Degradation-based Therapeutics and Technologies Market in North America, 2020-2030

10.4.4.2. Targeted Protein Degradation-based Therapeutics and Technologies Market in Europe, 2020-2030

10.4.4.3. Targeted Protein Degradation-based Therapeutics and Technologies Market in Asia-Pacific, 2020-2030

10.4.5. Targeted Protein Degradation-based Therapeutics and Technologies Market: Share of Key Contributing Technologies, 2020-2030



11. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS



12. CONCLUDING REMARKS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Key Takeaways



13. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA



14. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS



