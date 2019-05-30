Outlook on the World Market for Vegetable Oils to 2024: Soybean, Olive, Canola, Sunflower & Safflower, Corn, Palm, Coconut, and More
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets in Metric Tons by the following Product Segments:
- Soybean
- Olive
- Canola
- Sunflower & Safflower
- Corn
- Palm
- Coconut
- Others
The report profiles 250 companies including many key and niche players, such as:
- ACH Food Companies, Inc. (USA)
- AarhusKarlshamn (AAK AB) (Sweden)
- Aceites Borges Pont S.A. (Spain)
- Adani Wilmar Limited (AWL) (India)
- Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA)
- Avena Nordic Grain Oy (Finland)
- Avril Group (France)
- Bunge Limited (USA)
- Bunge Loders Croklaan Group BV (The Netherlands)
- Bunge North America, Inc. (USA)
- C. Thywissen GmbH (Germany)
- COFCO Corporation (China)
- Carapelli Firenze S.p.A. (Italy)
- Cargill Incorporated (USA)
- Conagra Brands, Inc. (USA)
- Deoleo, S.A. (Spain)
- Dow AgroSciences LLC (USA)
- Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. (Singapore)
- IOI Group Berhad (Malaysia)
- J-Oil Mills, Inc. (Japan)
- Marico Limited (India)
- Mazola Oils (USA)
- P. T. Musim Mas (Indonesia)
- PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk (Indonesia)
- PT Smart Tbk (Indonesia)
- Richardson Oilseed Limited (Canada)
- Royal Smilde Foods (The Netherlands)
- Sime Darby Plantation Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)
- Sovena Group (Portugal)
- Sundrop Foods India Private Limited (India)
- The J. M. Smucker Company (USA)
- The Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd. (Japan)
- Ventura Foods, LLC (USA)
- Wilmar International Limited (Singapore)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Vegetable Oils: Rising Consumption of High-Quality Oils and Growing Prominence of Alternative Fuels Drive Market Growth
Growing Preference for Healthy, Organic & Unprocessed Cooking Oils
Organic, Virgin, and Unrefined Olive, Coconut, and Palm Oils: The Healthier Vegetable Oils
Biofuels: Application Area with Huge Untapped Market Potential
Market Highlights
Major Growth Driving Factors Summarized
Increasing Health-Consciousness
Convenience
Broad New Range of Options
Few of the Many Vegetable Oil Varieties: Type of Oil and its Key Characteristics
Customization to Local Tastes
The Rise of the Vegetarianism
Increasing Product Diversity
Key Challenges & Constraints
Global Market Outlook
Developing Countries Drive Current and Future Market Growth
Rising Income and Large Population Drives Demand in Asia
3. PRODUCTION LANDSCAPE
The United States Dominate Global Vegetable Oilseeds Production
Developing Countries Dominate Vegetable Oils Production and Supply
Global Palm Oil Production
Indonesia: Largest Producer of Palm Oil Worldwide
Malaysia: Second Largest Producer of Palm Oil Backed by Suitable Tropical Climate
Malaysian Palm Oil Council Strives towards More Viable and Sustainable Palm Oil
China: A Global Production Hub for Soybean Oil
Ukraine Dominates Sunflowerseed Oil Production Globally
4. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Expanding Population, Rising Popularity of Convenience Foods, and Technology Integration: Foundation for Market Growth
Booming Consumption in Highly Populated Developing Countries Drive Strong Growth in Demand for Palm Oil
Myriad Food and Industrial Applications Lend Traction to Market Demand
Key Food Applications of Palm Oil
Cooking Oils/Frying Fats
Vanaspati
Bakery/Confectionery Fats
Margarine
Shortenings
Other Uses
Key Industrial Applications of Palm Oil
Soaps
Oleochemicals
Emerging Non-Edible Applications Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
Printing Inks
Vegetable Oil Based Lubricants
Increasing R&D Initiatives/Projects Benefit Soybean Prospects against Competing Oils
Increased Adoption of Healthier Diets Bodes Well for New Generation Soybean Oil Formulations
The Healthy Trans-Fatty Acids (TFAs) Alternative Attribute of Sunflower Oils Spurs Demand
Consumption of Coconut Oil to Recover in the Near Term Backed by its Incredible Nutrition Benefits
Surging Popularity of Olive Oil Benefit Market Expansion
Limited Production Growth Leads to Tight Supplies and Higher Prices of Olive Oil
Growing Preference from the Food Service Industry Boosts Demand for Canola Oil
Health and Environment Benefits Promote Demand for Maize Oil
Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Economic Development
Rapid Urbanization
Expanding Middle Class Population
Despite Challenges, Global Vegetable Oil Refining Offers Lucrative Opportunities
Rising Hostility for GMO Based Oils: A Major Cause for Concern?
Roundtable-On-Sustainable-Palm-Oil (RSPO): A Solution to Palm Oil's Biodiversity and Sustainability Related Issues?
5. INNOVATIONS & RESEARCH FINDINGS
Vegetable Oils with High Linoleic Acid Levels for Heart Health and Reduced Diabetes Risk Benefits
Steady Proliferation of Technology for Boosting Palm Oil Output
Remote Sensing Technologies
Drones for Treating Bagworm Infestations
Electrical Cutters to Replace Bulky Equipment
Novel DNA-based Method for Early Identification of High Yielding Palm Trees
AquaEco-SRORS Filtration System for Raw-Sludge
Low Concentration Extra Virgin Olive Oil for Positive Effects on Meat Lipids Digestion
Canola Oil with Beneficial Omega-3 EPA and DHA
Saturate Sparing Technology for Healthier Shortenings
Omega-9 Sunflower Oil for Food Applications
Deregulation of Biotechnology-enhanced Soybeans
Zero Trans-Fats Oil: The Next Gen Vegetable Oil
New Flavors and Dietary Elements
6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Vegetable Oils: An Evolutionary Scan
Cooking Oils and Sprays
Production Process: Cooking Oil
Oil Selection: Critical to Food Taste & Texture
New Vistas for Soapstock
Primary Properties of Oils
Chemical Structure of Oils
Chemical and Physical Properties of Vegetable Oils
Significance of Various Physical Properties
Color and Odor
Smoke Point
Solid Fat Index (SFI)
The Active Oxygen Method (AOM)
Peroxide Value
Antifoaming Agents
Free Fatty Acids (FFA)
Melting Point
Iodine Value
Vegetable Oils: Product Classification
Soybean Oil
Canola Oil
Sunflower and Safflower Oil
Corn Oil
Olive Oil
Coconut Oil
Palm Oil
Other Oils
Peanut Oil
Cottonseed Oil
7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Demand Increase Triggers Industry Consolidation
Ranking of Leading Producers of Sustainable Palm Oil
Leading Palm Oil Traders with Zero Deforestation Commitment - Ranked in order of Number of Zero Deforestation Policies Implemented
Key Competitive Traits
Leading Vegetable Oil Companies Worldwide: Snapshot Profiles
Adani Group
Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd.
COFCO Group
California Rice Bran Oil Company
Marico
Bunge Ltd.
Mazola Oils
Cargill, Inc.
Wilmar International
Conagra/Sundrop
7.1 Focus on Select Global Players
7.2 Product Launches/Innovations
Rayner's Launches Organic Cold-Pressed Artisanal Oils
Avnash Industries Launches Lafia Cooking Oil
De Lune Launches Mr. Pod's Pulses and Edible Oils
Just Organik Launches Organic Virgin Coconut Oil
Unilever Launches Flora Sunflower Spray Oil
Willow Creek Launches Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Virgin Coconut Oil Blend
Cargill Introduces Lowest Saturated Fat, High Oleic Commercial Canola Oil
Lucinia Italia Launches Premium Select Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Moro Olive Oil Launches Overhaul Brands
Organigram Launches CBD Edible Oil - Shubie
Nutiva Launches Organic Liquid Coconut Oils
Carapelli Launches New Blends of Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Marico Launches Saffola Aura
ADM Introduces Onavita DHA Algal Oil
Dash Organics Launches 100% Raw Extra Virgin Coconut Oil
UFC Launches Three New Aseel Brand Premium Oils
Cargill Introduces Ultra Oils
Filippo Berio Launches 100% Italian Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Bunge Introduces Non-GMO Project Verified Milled Corn Ingredients and Oils
ADM Launches Onavita Flaxseed Oil
7.3 Recent Industry Activity
Strides Group Acquires Mortgaged Assets of Rivers Vegetable Oil
Univar Acquires Earthoil
Bayer to Sell Agriculture Businesses for Acquiring Monsanto Co
African Palm to Launch Palm Oil Production Operations in Guinea-Bissau
LDC Acquires Sinarmas Natural Resources Foodstuff Technology
Deoleo Signs Agreement with Viaoliva
Fuji Vegetable Oil to Invest $70 Million in New Processing Facility
Tag-Tin to Construct Sunflower and Rape Seed Processing Plant
Conagra and the J.M. Smucker Terminated Sale Agreement of Wesson Oil Business
Bunge Acquires 70% Stakes in IOI Loders Croklaan
ADM and Cargill to Launch Soybean Joint Venture in Egypt
Cargill Collaborates with Precision BioSciences for ARCUS Genome-Editing Technology
Meadow Foods Acquires Roil Foods
Astra Agro Subsidiaries Receives ISPO Certification
Deoleo and UPA Sign an Agreement to Reposition Olive Oil
Wilmar to Purchase Cargill's Edible Oil Facilities
IOI Loders Croklaan Expand its Production Facility in Canada
Bunge Acquires Ana Gida
Conagra Brands to Divest the Wesson Oil Brand
Kido Group Acquires Majority Stakes in Vocarimex
Bunge Acquires Aceitera Martnez
Bunge to Acquire Westflische Lebensmittelwerke Lindemann GmbH
Stratas Foods Acquires Supreme Oil Company
KDC Acquires 65 Percent Stakes in Tuong An Vegetable Oil JSC
Cargill's PSA Oil Palm Plantation Receives RSPO Certification
AAK Acquires CalOils
Cargill Expands Canola Research Facility in Aberdeen
Cargill to Sell Two Oilseed Processing Plants and Businesses to Bunge
Bunge and Wilmar Forms Joint Venture in Vietnam
FGV Acquires Majority Stakes in Zhong Ling Nutri-Oil Holdings
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 250 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 274)
- The United States (28)
- Canada (4)
- Japan (5)
- Europe (160)
- France (5)
- Germany (8)
- The United Kingdom (9)
- Italy (73)
- Spain (30)
- Rest of Europe (35)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (66)
- Middle East (3)
- Latin America (4)
- Africa (4)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/444wf2
