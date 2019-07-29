Outlook on the World Safety Motion Control Market to 2024: Led by Rockwell Automation, ABB, Schneider Electric, Mitsubishi Electric Corp, General Electric Co, SICK Group, and Siemens

DUBLIN, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Safety Motion Control Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The safety motion control market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.65% over the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Motion control system performs a wide variety of functions ranging from a simple unit assigned to move an object to a machine tool application, which works with perfect coordination to execute multiple simultaneous movements. Moreover, due to growing industrialization and high adoption of automation in the industrial process, the motion control market is growing to a large extent.

An integrated motion control system contains several components such as motors, encoders, controllers, user interfaces and associated software. Safety motion control systems are an emerging class with improved safety and security mechanisms. Over the last few years, a significant rise in the adoption of safety tools across the industry was registered.

The drivers for growth in the market are increased demand for safety equipment across all major industry verticals, flexible automation functions, easy set-up and maintenance and more importantly, industry safety standards mandating the use of safety systems in Europe , North America and parts of the Asia-Pacific region.

, and parts of the region. High capital requirements, high deployment cost and lack of availability of professionals are a major impediment to growth in this market.

Key Market Trends



Automotive Industry to Witness Huge Demand

The demand for safety motion control systems in the automotive industry has seen a marked increase due to developments in manufacturing and assembly processes of HCV's and high-end motor vehicles.

High-end motion controllers are used in the automotive industry for controlling the movements of mechanical parts in the production process. Safety motion control systems are being extensively used during the manufacturing of major components like engines and driver assistance systems.

All the important automotive suppliers have been looking at motion control systems to optimize their production chains through the use of actuators and robotic arms. Furthermore, assembling and maintenance processes are also witnessing increased adoption of safety motion control systems.

For instance, vehicle assembling, which is an exhaustive process requiring high levels of precision and throughput has been using safety control systems widely for performing repetitive tasks using minimal resources.

Moreover, the increase in the production of automobile vehicle will drive the motion controller market. According to the Motion Control & Motor Association, the global motion control and the motor market experienced record growth in 2018, with $3.827 billion in shipments, up 8% over 2017. The largest categories within the overall market were motors (40%), actuators and mechanical systems (19%), and electronic drives (17%).

North America to Hold the Largest Market Share

North America has been at the forefront of change in the safety motion control systems with the presence of major players, like Rockwell Automation and More Automation, constantly looking for new acquisitions to add to consolidate their position further.

has been at the forefront of change in the safety motion control systems with the presence of major players, like Rockwell Automation and More Automation, constantly looking for new acquisitions to add to consolidate their position further. The first variant of motion control systems involving a single axis movement was conceptualized in North America . Furthermore, North America has been a major market for machine tools, automotive, packaging, and electronics applications.

. Furthermore, has been a major market for machine tools, automotive, packaging, and electronics applications. Factors driving North America motion control market are the high consumption of electronic equipment and the abundant presence of the healthcare industry. Moreover, manufacturers are focusing on enhancing motion controllers that are equipped with the smart actuators to synchronize and speed up the production process.

motion control market are the high consumption of electronic equipment and the abundant presence of the healthcare industry. Moreover, manufacturers are focusing on enhancing motion controllers that are equipped with the smart actuators to synchronize and speed up the production process. Also, the need for quick transportation of the heavy components and equipment during the production process has resulted in an increase in the adoption of the motor control systems in the manufacturing industry in the region.

Competitive Landscape



The safety motion control market is highly fragmented due to the increasing number of players are boosting their share of the motion control drive market through strategic mergers and acquisitions and partnerships with several small players. Some of the key players in the market include Rockwell Automation Inc., ABB Ltd, Schneider Electric SE, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, General Electric Co., SICK Group, Siemens AG, among others.



Recent Developments



May 2019 - Mitsubishi Electric Automation introduces interactive cycle insertion screens compatible with Renishaw GoProbe Macros on M8 series CNC Controls.

Key Topics Covered



