Outlook on the World's Automotive Coolant Industry (2019-2024) Featuring Profiles on Leading Market Players

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Coolant Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive coolant market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2019-2024.

The thriving automotive industry across the globe is the key factor driving the growth of the market. In recent years, there has been an increase in the demand for passenger vehicles which is contributing to the market growth.

Moreover, stringent regulatory policies for the safe disposal of antifreeze material and its recycling has enhanced the adoption of reusable coolant variants by the end users. Consumers are becoming aware of the need for proper disposal as used coolants contain undissolved heavy metals which are toxic for animals and can contaminate the soil.

Additionally, manufacturers are formulating coolants through advanced technologies such as Inorganic Acid Technology (IAT), Hybrid Organic Acid Technology (HOAT) and Organic Acid Technology (OAT), which assist in creating silica- and phosphate-free product.



Some of the other factors such as improvements in the average lifespan of vehicles, the introduction of environment-friendly coolants and rising disposable incomes of the consumers are also augmenting the growth of the market.



Competitive Landscape



The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Total S.A, ExxonMobil, Castrol Limited, British Petroleum, Cummins Inc., Royal Dutch Shell, BASF, Chevron, LUKOIL, Motul S.A., Sinopec, etc.



