Outlook on the World's Automotive Coolant Industry (2019-2024) Featuring Profiles on Leading Market Players
Nov 25, 2019, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Coolant Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive coolant market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2019-2024.
The thriving automotive industry across the globe is the key factor driving the growth of the market. In recent years, there has been an increase in the demand for passenger vehicles which is contributing to the market growth.
Moreover, stringent regulatory policies for the safe disposal of antifreeze material and its recycling has enhanced the adoption of reusable coolant variants by the end users. Consumers are becoming aware of the need for proper disposal as used coolants contain undissolved heavy metals which are toxic for animals and can contaminate the soil.
Additionally, manufacturers are formulating coolants through advanced technologies such as Inorganic Acid Technology (IAT), Hybrid Organic Acid Technology (HOAT) and Organic Acid Technology (OAT), which assist in creating silica- and phosphate-free product.
Some of the other factors such as improvements in the average lifespan of vehicles, the introduction of environment-friendly coolants and rising disposable incomes of the consumers are also augmenting the growth of the market.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Total S.A, ExxonMobil, Castrol Limited, British Petroleum, Cummins Inc., Royal Dutch Shell, BASF, Chevron, LUKOIL, Motul S.A., Sinopec, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global automotive coolant market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global automotive coolant industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global automotive coolant industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global automotive coolant industry?
- What is the structure of the global automotive coolant industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global automotive coolant industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Automotive Coolant Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Product
5.4 Market Breakup by Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Application
5.6 Market Breakup by End-user
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Ethylene Glycol
6.2 Propylene Glycol
6.3 Glycerin
7 Market Breakup by Type
7.1 Inorganic Acid
7.2 Organic Acid
7.3 Hybrid Organic Acid
7.4 Others
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Passenger Cars
8.2 Commercial Vehicles
8.3 Two Wheelers
8.4 Others
9 Market Breakup by End-user
9.1 OEM
9.2 Aftermarket
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.3 Europe
10.4 Middle East and Africa
10.5 Latin America
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Total S.A
15.3.2 ExxonMobil
15.3.3 Castrol Limited
15.3.4 British Petroleum
15.3.5 Cummins Inc.
15.3.6 Royal Dutch Shell
15.3.7 BASF
15.3.8 Chevron
15.3.9 LUKOIL
15.3.10 Motul S.A.
15.3.11 Sinopec
