Outlook on the Worldwide Microdisplays Market, 2026 - OLED Technology Expected to Be the Fastest Growing Segment

DUBLIN, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Microdisplays Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for microdisplays is expected to cross US$ 4,250.5 million, growing at a CAGR of 22.5% throughout the forecast period.

The market for microdisplays is expected to witness significant growth with growth in addressable markets including wearable devices, public displays, TVs, smartphones, projectors, laptops, and tablets, augmented reality and virtual reality, head-up and head-mounted displays.

In addition, benefits of microdisplays such as low power consumption, longer life span, high brightness, highest pixel per inch and others influencing electronics device manufacturers to deploy this technology.

In addition, technological developments in microdisplays in order to meet high resolutions demand of potential applications expected to fuel the growth of microdisplays throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

OLED technology is expected to be the fastest growing segment compared to other technologies due to its benefits such as of low power consumption and fewer chances of failure. OLED technology is expected to witness the considerable growth in the near future, with continuous advancements in technology and declining prices of this technology. Several manufacturers have already identified the potential of the OLED technology in the microdisplay market, and continuously investing a significant amount in research and development LCD is the largest technology is the overall microdisplay markets in 2017.

The rising demand for smart glasses, head-up and head-mounted displays used in augmented reality and virtual reality applications are increasing the demand for high-resolution near-to-eye microdisplays. This technology is also widely used in defense, healthcare, and consumer electronics application and expected to witness considerable growth throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

The Asia Pacific is the most potential market for microdisplays with rising production and demand for wearable devices, mobiles, laptops, and other devices. China and Japan are the most potential markets for microdisplays with rising growing market for VR devices. So far, North America is the largest market for microdisplays and expected to maintain its dominating position throughout the forecast period.

Currently, the Major Virtual reality and augmented reality devices manufacturers are located in North America and Europe and represent major markets for microdisplays. However, a number of AR and VR devices vendors are expected to increase in Asia Pacific region with rising demand for head-mounted displays and other devices. The global microdisplay industry is highly competitive and competition is further expected to increase with emerging vendors from the Asia Pacific.

Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Research Methodology

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Microdisplays Market

2.2 Global Microdisplays Market, By Type

2.3 Global Microdisplays Market, By End-use Application

2.4 Global Microdisplays Market, By Technology

2.5 Global Microdisplays Market, By Geography

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Product and Market Insights

3.2 Key Trends Analysis

3.3 Market Drivers

3.4 Market Growth Inhibitors

3.5 See-Saw Analysis

3.6 Attractive Investment Proposition

3.7 Competitive Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Microdisplays Market Analysis, By Type

4.1 Market Analysis

4.2 Projection

4.3 Near-to-eye

Chapter 5 Global Microdisplays Market, By End-use Application

5.1 Market Analysis

5.2 Consumer Electronics

5.3 Military and Defense

5.4 Industrial

5.5 Schools and Institutes

5.6 Automotive

5.6 Others

Chapter 6 Global Microdisplays Market, By Technology

6.1 Market Analysis

6.2 Liquid Crystal On-Silicon (LCoS)

6.3 Liquid Crystal Displays (LCD)

6.4 Digital Micromirror Devices (DMD)

6.5 Digital Light Processing (DLP)

6.6 Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED)

6.7 Others

Chapter 7 North America Microdisplays Market Analysis

Chapter 8 Europe Microdisplays Market Analysis

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Microdisplays Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Rest of the World Microdisplays Market Analysis

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

11.1 LG Display Co. Ltd.

11.2 EMagin Corporation

11.3 AU Optronics Corp.

11.4 Universal Display Corporation.

11.5 KopIn Corporation Inc.

11.6 Himax Technology Inc.

11.7 Micron Technology Inc.

11.8 Microvision Inc.

11.9 Syndiant Inc.

11.10 Sony Corporation

