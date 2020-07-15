Outlook on the Worldwide Native Starch to 2025 - Market Opportunities and Future Trends

DUBLIN, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Native Starch Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global native starch market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.27% during the forecast period (2020-2025).



Native starches are the pure forms of starch, which can be obtained from sources, such as corn, wheat, potato, rice, cassava, and tapioca. These long-chain carbohydrates are insoluble in cold water and swell to different degrees, depending on the type and temperature.



Furthermore, these starches have been used in the food industry for many years. However, due to their limitations, such as breaking down when reheated or in acidic environments, some food manufacturers have shifted to food starches that are physically, chemically, or enzymatically modified, thus, restricting the market growth.



Key Market Trends



Increasing Investment in the Starch Market, to Strengthen the Growth



The manufacturers across the world are producing over 600 products from native starches, contributing to the global market. According to the European Starch Industry Association, in 2018, the total starch production in Europe, from EU wheat, maize, and potatoes, was 10.7 million metric ton, in comparison to the 8.7 million metric ton registered in 2004. Additionally, certain manufacturers are focusing on developing products, in order to cater to the various requirements of the food companies, to gain a competitive advantage, thereby, driving the market growth.



North America Dominates the Market



The consumption of native starches is widely witnessed in the region. These starches are specially designed for light-colored applications with subtle flavors, to be used in processed food products, aiding in maintaining the appeal of the product. In June 2019, Ingredion Incorporated launched NOVATION Lumina functional native starches, to enhance the appeal of most delicate food products in the region. Therefore, most of the countries of the region, including Costa Rica and Guatemala, import native starches from their neighboring nations, such as the United States and Mexico.



Competitive Landscape



The market is highly fragmented, owing to the presence of numerous regional and global players. The major strategies adopted by the companies operating in the global native starch market are expansions, product innovations, and partnerships. Product innovation holds the major share of the strategies adopted by the key players. Among the players, Ingredion Incorporated contributed a major share to the product innovation strategy. In April 2019, the company launched a functional native NOVATION Indulge 2920 starch, which can be used across a range of savory and dairy products, from soups and sauces to dairy desserts and dairy drinks.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Source

5.1.1 Corn

5.1.2 Wheat

5.1.3 Cassava

5.1.4 Potato

5.1.5 Other Sources

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Food

5.2.1.1 Bakery

5.2.1.2 Confectionery

5.2.1.3 Soups and Sauces

5.2.1.4 Other Processed Foods

5.2.2 Beverage

5.2.3 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Spain

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 Germany

5.3.2.4 France

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Cargill Incorporated

6.4.2 Archer Daniels Midland Company

6.4.3 Altia Industrial Services

6.4.4 Ingredion Incorporated

6.4.5 AGRANA Beteiligungs AG

6.4.6 Tate & Lyle PLC

6.4.7 Roquette Freres

6.4.8 The Tereos Group



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ptthi

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

