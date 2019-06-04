Ovarian Cancer Disease Coverage Forecast and Market Analysis to 2023

NEW YORK, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DISEASE OVERVIEW

Ovarian cancer is defined as a group of tumors that originate in the ovaries. Epithelial ovarian cancer is the prevailing cause of death from gynecological malignancies in the Western world. Patients with early-stage disease have a very good prognosis, with five-year recurrence-free survival of 75–80%. However, most patients present with advanced disease at diagnosis and, despite high responses to initial treatment, the majority will eventually recur with incurable disease.







Market snapshot



The PARP inhibitor class, led by Zejula and Lynparza, will drive significant growth during the forecast period.

Platinum-based chemotherapies remain the most prescribed treatment across all markets surveyed.

Despite decreasing incidence rates in some analyzed countries, the incident population is expected to increase.

Recent approvals of Rubraca and Zejula have begun the segmentation of the PARP inhibitor class.

Promising immunotherapies are now in late-phase development for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

A robust pipeline means more access controls in the near future.



