Over 50 Children's Book Authors and Illustrators To Feature in Children's Book Week Spotlight Events

The 99th annual Children's Book Week includes over 800 participating libraries, schools, and bookstores in all 50 states, with many holding two to five events throughout the week, from story times to activity hours. Locations and details for events can be found on a searchable online map.

The 2018 CBW "Spotlight" event children's book authors and Illustrators, in alphabetical order, are: Heather Alexander, Katherine Applegate, Blue Balliet, Aaron Becker, Jennifer Chambliss Bertman, Vera Brosgol, Peter Brown, Lynn Brunelle, Miriam Busch, Nancy Castaldo, Tami Charles, Alison Cherry, Dr. Eric Chudler, Nina Crews, Larry Day, Eko, Jessica Day George, John Patrick Green, Katherine Hannigan, Charise Harper, Rachel Hawkins, Will Hobbs, Mark Holtzen, Maira Kalman, Hena Khan, Laura McGee Kvasnosky, Nina Laden, Lester Laminack, Hope Larson, Steve Light, Mike Maihack, Juana Martinez-Neal, Stacy McAnulty, Shanda McClosky, Megan McDonald, Danica McKellar, John Miller, Michelle Nelson-Schmidt, Paul Noth, Bill Nye, Dianne Ochiltree, George O'Connor, Jewell Parker Rhodes, Olugbemisola Rhuday-Perkovich, Lindsay Ribar, Dan Santat, Arshia Sattar, Michelle Schusterman, Suzanne Selfors, Linda Skeers, Philip Stead, Gideon Sterer, Dasha Tolstikova, Kevin Waldron, Andrew Weiner, Liz Wong, Ru Xu, Toni Yuly, and Ginger Zee.

Children's Book Week is run by Every Child a Reader, a 501(c)(3) literacy organization dedicated to inspiring a lifelong love of reading in children and teens. In addition to Book Week, Every Child a Reader's national programs include the Children's & Teen Choice Book Awards, Get Caught Reading, and the National Ambassador for Young People's Literature program (in conjunction with the Library of Congress).

