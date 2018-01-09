Overall world revenue for Smart Pill will surpass $2.4bn in 2017

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05273321
Our 133-page report provides 129 tables, charts, and graphs. Read on to discover the most lucrative areas in the industry and the future market prospects. Our new study lets you assess forecasted sales at overall world market and regional level. See financial results, trends, opportunities, and revenue predictions. Much opportunity remains in this growing Smart Pill market. See how to exploit the opportunities.
Forecasts to 2027 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects
• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2027, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.
• You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.
• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), product profiles and commercial developments.
Discover sales predictions for the world market and submarkets
Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market, there are forecasts for 3 Smart Pill Applications in the report at a global level:
Global Smart Pill Market by Application
• Capsule Endoscopy
• Drug Delivery
• Patient Monitoring
In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 6 major regional and 17 major national markets:
North America:
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
South America:
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Bolivia
• Paraguay
• Rest of South America
Europe:
• Germany
• The UK
• Italy
• France
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific:
• China
• India
• Japan
• Thailand
• Australia
• Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East:
• Africa
• Other Countries (Rest of World)
- The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Smart Pill market, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.
- There will be growth in both established and in developing countries. Our analyses show that the both developed and developing markets, the US, the UK and the APAC region in particular, will continue to achieve high revenue growth to 2027.
- Leading companies and the potential for market growth
- Overall world revenue for Smart Pill will surpass $2.4bn in 2017, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2027.
- Our work identifies which organisations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.
- How the Smart Pill Market report helps you
In summary, our 133-page report provides you with the following knowledge:
• Revenue forecasts to 2027 for the Smart Pill market, with forecasts for 3 applications and 6 key regional and 17 major national markets – See forecasts for the Smart Pill market in North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle east and Africa, as well as the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, Bolivia, Germany, France, the UK, Italy, France, Japan, China, India, Thailand and Australia.
• What stimulates and restrains companies and the market
• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market – including company profiles for some of the major companies involved in the Smart Pill market
