Overbond brings AI analytics to SS&C Eze clients

Overbond Ltd.

12 Oct, 2023, 07:00 ET

Buy-side fixed income traders will now have access to Overbond through the SS&C Eze Eclipse application

TORONTO and LONDON, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Overbond announced today that it has partnered with SS&C Eze. Overbond AI and cloud-generated bond trading analytics and data are now available through the Eze Eclipse single-page application. Eze users can embed the Overbond client interface as a widget in their Eze Eclipse worksheet.

Through Overbond, SS&C Eze clients will be able to access AI and cloud-driven analytics, including:

www.overbond.com (CNW Group/Overbond Ltd.)
  • One of the most complete and precise aggregate bond trade real-time data streams available
  • Liquidity and price confidence analytics that auto-adapt to trade size and direction, enabling traders to see implied liquidity and confidence scores
  • Transaction cost analysis that generates pre-trade recommendations incorporating the deep historical view of all post-trade reports
  • Smart order routing that recommends execution path for trades of various sizes by allocating them across various electronic trading venues and counterparties
  • AI optimisation for best price and liquidity to achieve best execution and minimise trading costs

"We're delighted to partner with SS&C Eze. Overbond offers a unique and powerful suite of AI tools to help fixed income traders be more efficient and profitable. From market intelligence and pre-trade analytics to execution and post-trade analytics, traders can apply Overbond AI and cloud-generated tools across their entire workflow for hundreds of thousands of fixed income securities. With access to Overbond on the Eze Eclipse single-page application, traders will find it easier than ever to use Overbond," said Vuk Magdelinic, CEO of Overbond.

About Overbond

Overbond is a developer of process-redefining, AI-driven data and analytics and trade automation solutions for the global fixed income markets. Overbond performs market surveillance, data aggregation and normalization, and deep AI quantitative observation on more than 250,000 corporate bonds and fixed income ETFs. Applying proprietary artificial intelligence to pricing, curve visualization, market liquidity, issuance propensity, new issuance spreads, default risk and automated reporting, Overbond enables trade automation and enhances trade performance and portfolio returns. Clients of Toronto-based Overbond include global investment banks, broker-dealers, institutional investors, corporations and governments across the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.overbond.com.

About Eze

SS&C Eze is helping 1,900+ global asset managers transform their investment process to optimize operational and investment alpha and grow their business. We deliver cutting-edge cloud, mobile, and on-premise solutions to maximize efficiencies across trade order management, execution, compliance, commission management, portfolio accounting, and investor accounting. From start-up and emerging funds to the most recognized and established institutions, SS&C Eze has provided buy-side firms with innovative and award-winning technology solutions backed by unparalleled client service for 25 years.

