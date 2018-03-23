OWNZONES Announces API Integration With Amazon Web Services (AWS) For Asset Conversion

OWNZONES is providing its expertise to Magnolia Pictures, the theatrical and home entertainment distribution arm of Todd Wagner and Mark Cuban's 2929 Entertainment to help expand their traditional cinematic products to the over-the-top (OTT) TV market.

"Magnolia Pictures' decision to partner with OWNZONES three years ago marked a critical turning point in their OTT business as they are no longer required to make significant investments in costly post production software and have the flexibility of scaling on demand and fill support of complex file formats," said Aaron Sloman, Chief Technology officer for OWNZONES.

Sloman added: "Our developers have created a state of the art, forward-thinking solution that enables video providers the ability to process and deliver high quality video streams for broadcast television and multiscreen devices with the security, scalability and simplicity of cloud-based solutions and pay-as-you-go pricing. We are delighted to announce API integration with AWS and to provide our customers access to a complete digital content supply and fast, flexible access to the cloud."

"We value OWNZONES' technical expertise and knowledge that it has helped pave the way for us to reach a new generation of consumers," said Magnolia Pictures' Jeff Cuban.

"With high-speed streaming enabled by AWS Elemental MediaConvert, HD-quality controls and a future-ready cloud architecture powered by OWNZONES, Magnolia Pictures is well equipped to deliver an engaging online entertainment experience for movie lovers any time and every time."

About Magnolia Pictures

Magnolia Pictures is the theatrical and home entertainment distribution arm of the Wagner/Cuban Companies, a vertically-integrated group of media properties co-owned by Todd Wagner and Mark Cuban that also includes the Landmark Theatres chain and AXS TV. Recent releases include Raoul Peck and James Baldwin's Oscar-nominated I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO; WHOSE STREETS?, filmmakers Sabaah Folayan and Damon Davis' unflinching look at the Ferguson uprising in the aftermath of Michael Brown's death; David Farrier and Dylan Reeve's stranger-than-fiction documentary TICKLED; Alex Gibney's ZERO DAYS; Werner Herzog's LO AND BEHOLD, REVERIES OF THE CONNECTED WORLD and LUCKY, John Carroll Lynch's directorial debut starring iconic character actor Harry Dean Stanton. Upcoming releases include Cannes Palme d'Or winner THE SQUARE, Ruben Östlund's darkly humorous drama set against the backdrop of the international art world; and IN THE FADE, Fatih Akin's riveting revenge drama starring Cannes Best Actress Award winner Diane Kruger.

About OWNZONES Media Network

OWNZONES Media Network is a global "tribrid" media company combining content, distribution and technology solutions for the motion picture, television and digital entertainment industries. With a robust slate of award winning, original programming, the company targets and reaches millennials through its worldwide networks. OWNZONES' proprietary technology platform and integrated marketing and programming services offer content owners a single-source, end-to-end solution for delivering world-class viewing experiences across all OTT platforms, including web, mobile apps and connected devices. Clients include Comcast, Magnolia Pictures, British Pathe, Scripps, Amazon, SonyVue, Roku, CenturyLink, and Apple TV, among others.

OWNZONES offers direct-to-consumer streaming video in the form of FLIXSEA.com, a channel-customizable VOD platform. For more information please visit www.ownzonesmedia.com.

Media Contacts:

Priority PR

Jeff Pryor

e. jeff@prioritypr.net; 818-661-6368 x 4

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ownzones-announces-api-integration-with-amazon-web-services-aws-for-asset-conversion-300618598.html

SOURCE OWNZONES Media Network

Related Links

http://www.ownzonesmedia.com

