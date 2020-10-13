Ozone Generator Market by Technology, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025
Oct 13, 2020, 12:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ozone Generator Market by Technology (Corona Discharge, Ultraviolet Radiation, Radiochemical, Electrolysis), Application (Water Purification, Air Purification, Food Processing, Organic Synthesis, Others), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The ozone generators market is projected to grow USD 1,124 million in 2019 to USD 1,465 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2020 to 2025.
Increased non-conventional applications of ozone such as extrusion coatings and increasing demand for ozone generators from end-use industries such as food & beverages, chemical, pulp & paper, pharmaceutical, among others are expected to accelerate the growth of the ozone generator market.
The pulp bleaching application segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on the application, the pulp bleaching segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Ozone bleaching is one of the key technologies considered for total chlorine-free (TCF) or elemental chlorine-free (ECF) pulp production. Ozone bleaching is usually conducted in medium consistency pulp and relatively low pH.
Benefits of ozone in pulp bleaching:
- Chlorine and chlorine dioxide are replaced
- Adsorbable organic Halide (AOX) is reduced or eliminated
- BOD/COD is lowered, and the effluent color is reduced
- A higher process water cycling rate can be achieved
The advantages of ozone over chlorine for pulp bleaching is expected to drive the growth of the ozone generator market in the pulp bleaching segment.
The corona discharge technology segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on the technology, the corona discharge segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Corona discharge ozone generator is used for both industrial and commercial applications. The growth can be attributed to the advantages of corona discharge technology over other materials. This technology is cost-effective and has comparatively low maintenance.
The Asia Pacific is projected to grow the highest CAGR in the ozone generator market during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the ozone generator market from 2020 to 2025. China, India, and Japan are witnessing rapid industrial, manufacturing, and infrastructural growth. Some of the economies in the Asia Pacific have tremendous market potential in terms of rising population, favorable government policies, and industrial growth. The region is attracting investors to set up production facilities because of the availability of raw materials and labor at lower prices. It has witnessed significant growth in manufacturing activities due to low manufacturing costs and support of the local governments.
Increasing investments in R&D activities related to wastewater treatment are driving the growth of the ozone generator market in the Asia Pacific region. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), China and India are the two fastest-growing economies in the world. This economic growth is expected to increase industrial activities in these countries, leading to increased demand for treated water. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the ozone generator market in the region. Factors expected to fuel the growth of the Asia Pacific ozone generator market include increasing population, rapid urbanization, increasing focus on maintaining high-quality municipal water supplies, industrialization, and stringent regulations related to waste-water treatment.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Ozone Generator Market
4.2 Ozone Generator Market, by Region
4.3 North America Ozone Generator Market, by Application & Country
4.4 Ozone Generator Market, by Major Countries
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Water Scarcity and Stringent Laws & Regulations
5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Ozone Generators from Municipal Water Treatment Plants
5.2.1.3 Increased Non-Conventional Applications of Ozone Generators
5.2.1.4 an Alternative to Chlorine for Water Disinfection
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Installation and Maintenance Costs
5.2.2.2 Adverse Health Effects Associated with Ozone
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Technological Advancements in Wastewater Treatment Systems
5.2.3.2 Investments by Developed Countries in Emerging Economies
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.2 Threat of New Entrants
5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes
5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.3.5 Intensity of Rivalry
6 Industry Insights
6.1 COVID-19 Impact
6.1.1 Introduction
6.1.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment
6.1.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment
6.1.3.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Economy - Scenario Assessment
6.1.4 COVID-19 Impact on Ozone Generator Market
6.2 Supply Chain
6.3 Customer Analysis
6.3.1 Business-To-Business (B2B)
6.3.2 Business-To-Consumer (B2C)
6.4 Pricing Analysis
6.5 Macroeconomic Overview and Trends
6.5.1 Introduction
6.5.2 Trends and Forecast of Gdp
6.5.3 Trends in Oil & Natural Gas Prices
7 Ozone Generator Market, by Process
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Odor Control
7.3 Groundwater Remediation
7.3.1 Key Features of Ozone for Soil Remediation:
7.3.2 Contaminants Destroyed by Ozone:
7.4 Disinfection
7.4.1 Advantages:
7.4.2 Disadvantages:
8 Ozone Generator Market, by Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Corona Discharge
8.3 Ultraviolet Radiation
8.4 Electrolysis
8.5 Radiochemical
9 Ozone Generator Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Water Purification
9.3 Air Purification
9.4 Pulp Bleaching
9.5 Organic Synthesis
9.6 Aquaculture
9.7 Food Processing
9.8 Surface Treatment
9.9 Medicine & Aesthetics
9.10 Others
10 Ozone Generator Market, by Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Asia-Pacific
10.3 North America
10.4 Europe
10.5 Middle East & Africa
10.6 South America
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Competitive Landscape Mapping
11.2.1 Visionary Leaders
11.2.2 Innovators
11.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators
11.2.4 Emerging Companies
11.3 Competitive Benchmarking
11.3.1 Strength of Product Portfolio
11.3.2 Business Strategy Excellence
11.4 Overview
11.5 Competitive Situations & Trends
11.5.1 Partnerships
11.5.2 Product Launches
11.5.3 Contracts
11.6 Market Share Analysis
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
12.2 Xylem
12.3 Suez Water Technologies & Solutions
12.4 Ebara Corporation
12.5 Toshiba Corporation
12.6 Corotec Corporation
12.7 Ozonetek Limited
12.8 Lenntech
12.9 Biotek Environmental Science Ltd.
12.10 Biozone Corporation
12.11 Mks Instruments
12.12 Metawater Co., Ltd
12.13 Ozonetech Systems Ots Ab
12.14 Esco International Ltd
12.15 Chemtronics Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd.
12.16 Faraday Ozone
12.17 Pinnacle Ozone Solutions, LLC
12.18 Ecozone Technologies Ltd.
12.19 Enaly Ozone Generator
12.20 Absolute Systems Inc.
12.21 International Ozone
12.22 Teledyne API
12.23 Industrie De Nora S.P.A
12.24 Spartan Environmental Technologies
12.25 Fujian Newland Entech Co. Ltd.
12.26 Shandong Nippon Photoelectricity Equipment Co., Ltd
12.27 Jinan Sankang Envi-Tech Co., Ltd
12.28 Taoture International Enterprises Inc.
12.29 Creative Oz-Air (I) Pvt Ltd
12.30 Eltech Ozone
12.31 Dongguan Beelee Electronics Co., Ltd.
12.32 Ozonefac Limited
12.33 Medozons Ltd.
13 Appendix
