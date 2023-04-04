P-phenylenediamine market to grow at a CAGR of 4.82% from 2021 to 2026; APAC to account for 50% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The p-phenylenediamine market report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is estimated to grow by USD 131.22 million from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.82%. APAC will account for 50% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key contributors to the p-phenylenediamine market in the region. Moreover, market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising demand for dyes and synthetic rubber additives will drive the p-phenylenediamine market growth in APAC. For comprehensive details on the market size and forecast period (2022-2026) – View a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global P-Phenylenediamine Market 2022-2026

Company profiles

The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Alfa Aesar - The company offers p-phenylenediamine, which is used as a precursor to aramid plastics, Kevlar fibers, and urethane polymers in photography. It is also used as an antioxidant in rubber products and as a vulcanization accelerator.

The company offers p-phenylenediamine, which is used as a precursor to aramid plastics, Kevlar fibers, and urethane polymers in photography. It is also used as an antioxidant in rubber products and as a vulcanization accelerator. Chizhou Fangda Science and Technology Co., Ltd. - The company offers p-phenylenediamine, which is a dye intermediate for the production of azo dye, sulfur dye, acid dye, and rubber antioxidants.

The company offers p-phenylenediamine, which is a dye intermediate for the production of azo dye, sulfur dye, acid dye, and rubber antioxidants. Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co., Ltd. - The company offers p-phenylenediamine, which is used in textiles such as black clothes, nylon stocking, black rubber, printing, oil, gas, and rubber products.

The p-phenylenediamine market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors. Some of the vendors incluided in the report are as follows:

Aarti Industries Ltd.

BOCSCI Inc.

CHEMOS GmbH and Co. KG

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

EC Plaza Network, Inc.

JAY ORGANICS PVT. Ltd.

LANXESS AG

Liaoning Xinyu Bio-tech Co., Ltd.

Shandong Shuntian Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

TBI CORPORATION LTD.

Thinkbiotech LLC

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000

Market segmentation

By application, the market is classified into dyes and pigments, synthetic rubber additives, aramid fibers, and others.

By geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America .

The dyes and pigments segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. The global dyes and pigment industry is growing at a rapid pace, especially in emerging economies such as India. PPD is used in dyes and pigments owing to its low toxicity and stable temperature. It gives a natural black color, which does not fade easily even when the product is washed or dried. Thus, the increasing demand for dyes and pigments from end-user industries, such as textiles, paints and coatings, construction, and plastics, is expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Vendor landscape

The p-phenylenediamine market is concentrated; the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The among global and domestic vendors in the market is intense. Vendors offer alternative products based on new processes and technologies to compete in the market. Performance and pricing are key decision-making factors for vendors. Factors such as product performance, price, and environmental concerns will continue to influence the competition in the market during the forecast period.

The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Market dynamics

Major drivers & challenges –

The growing use of dyes and pigments in different industries is driving market growth. Dyes and pigments are used in various industries, such as textile, construction, paints and coatings, and plastics. In the textile industry, different types of dyes used include fiber reactive dyes, direct dyes, all-purpose dyes, and others, all of which require PPD as a major component. In the construction industry, pigments are used in roofing products. In the automotive industry, pigments are used for vehicle coatings. Therefore, the increasing use of paints and coatings will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Health issues associated with high exposure to PPD are challenging market growth. Paraphenylenediamine is an important component in hair dyes. It is highly toxic and can lead to fatal complications such as rhabdomyolysis, renal failure, angioedema, and respiratory failure. It can also lead to skin irritation, burns, and eye damage. PPD can also cause breathing issues, such as coughing, wheezing, and shortness of breath. These issues may impede market growth during the forecast period.

Key trends - The growing use of PPD in photographic developers is a key trend in the market. A PPD color-developing agent is used in color photography. Complex PPD has elements that are used in the process of developing photographs. CD-4, which is a substituted form of PPD, is also used as a developing agent in the C-41 color photographic film development process. The growing disposable income of the population, especially in emerging economies such as India, has had a positive impact on the revenue of the photography industry. This, in turn, has increased the sales of professional photography equipment, which will support market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View a sample report

Competitive analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others.

Related reports

The polyphenylene market size is expected to increase by USD 1.47 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers polyphenylene market segmentation by type (polyphenylene sulfide(PPS), polyphenylene ether/oxide(PPE/PPO), and polyphenylene vinylene (PPV)) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The tris nonylphenyl phosphite market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.38% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 132.84 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (stabilizers, petrochemicals, and rubber), end-user (plastics and rubber industry, chemical industry, adhesives and sealants industry, and others), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

P-Phenylenediamine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.82% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 131.22 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 4.2 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Aarti Industries Ltd., Alfa Aesar, BOCSCI Inc., CHEMOS GmbH and Co. KG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Chizhou Fangda Science and Technology Co., Ltd., EC Plaza Network, Inc., JAY ORGANICS PVT. Ltd., LANXESS AG, Liaoning Xinyu Bio-tech Co., Ltd., Shandong Shuntian Chemical Group Co. Ltd., TBI CORPORATION LTD., Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co,Ltd., and Thinkbiotech LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Materials Market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Dyes and pigments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Dyes and pigments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Dyes and pigments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Dyes and pigments - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Dyes and pigments - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Synthetic rubber additives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Synthetic rubber additives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Synthetic rubber additives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Synthetic rubber additives - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Synthetic rubber additives - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Aramid fibers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Aramid fibers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Aramid fibers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Aramid fibers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Aramid fibers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Aarti Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 101: Aarti Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Aarti Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Aarti Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Aarti Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Alfa Aesar

Exhibit 105: Alfa Aesar - Overview



Exhibit 106: Alfa Aesar - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Alfa Aesar - Key offerings

10.5 BOCSCI Inc.

Exhibit 108: BOCSCI Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: BOCSCI Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: BOCSCI Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 CHEMOS GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 111: CHEMOS GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 112: CHEMOS GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: CHEMOS GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.7 Chizhou Fangda Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

Exhibit 114: Chizhou Fangda Science and Technology Co., Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Chizhou Fangda Science and Technology Co., Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Chizhou Fangda Science and Technology Co., Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exhibit 117: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 JAY ORGANICS PVT. Ltd.

Exhibit 121: JAY ORGANICS PVT. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: JAY ORGANICS PVT. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: JAY ORGANICS PVT. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 LANXESS AG

Exhibit 124: LANXESS AG - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 125: LANXESS AG - Business segments

- Business segments

Exhibit 126: LANXESS AG - Key offerings

- Key offerings

Exhibit 127: LANXESS AG - Segment focus

10.11 Shandong Shuntian Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 128: Shandong Shuntian Chemical Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Shandong Shuntian Chemical Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Shandong Shuntian Chemical Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Thinkbiotech LLC

Exhibit 131: Thinkbiotech LLC - Overview



Exhibit 132: Thinkbiotech LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Thinkbiotech LLC - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 134: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 135: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 136: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 137: Research methodology



Exhibit 138: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 139: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 140: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio