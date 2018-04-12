P2P sells MedPartners business for $195 million

"We are extremely proud of what the MedPartners team has achieved over the last 12 years. Through the hard work and expertise of our MedPartners leaders and associates, MedPartners quickly became a leader in a full range of mid-revenue cycle solutions that include case management, clinical documentation improvement (CDI), medical coding, and registry services to hospitals and healthcare professionals nationwide." P2P CEO Harris Katz said.

P2P Staffing Corporation was founded in 2002 by Harris Katz and Vito Scutero when they launched TekPartners to provide technology solutions to include staffing, managed services, and project based capabilities. In 2006, the MedPartners HIM division was created under the P2P umbrella when Bob Bradley and Marci Wilhelm partnered with the P2P Founders. P2P generated 2017 revenue of approximately $225 million of which $125 million was contributed by MedPartners HIM.

"The P2P Nation and all of our associates would like to pay tribute to Bob Bradley, Marci Wilhelm, and the entire MedPartners HIM team for helping to set a high bar of excellence and achievement during our time together. It's all about the ride. Thank you for being part of the P2P ride for the last 12 years." P2P CEO Vito Scutero said.

About P2P Staffing Corporation

P2P has been a trusted and proven diversified human capital solutions firm for 16 years. We understand and value the unique needs of our customers and candidates. The company was founded on the following core values: Be the Best, Understand the Urgency, Never Ever Give Up, Have the Courage to Excel, and Make a Contribution. We take pride in our business model and strive to create a positive workplace environment through an exemplary culture. P2P continues to grow and expand with branch office locations in South Florida, Orlando, Charlotte, and Milwaukee.

