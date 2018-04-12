PA Lottery Expands Debit, Mobile Pay Options

Over the past year, the Lottery has been adding debit PIN pads to many of its newer touch-screen, self-service vending units and at stores where games are sold from the counter. More than 2,100 sales counters and 400 touch-screen vending units now have the equipment.

The PIN pads also accept mobile payment options including Google Pay and Apple Pay, as well as cards with "tap to pay" capability.

"Research shows that carrying cash has fallen out of favor with many consumers," Svitko added. "One study showed nearly half of those asked carry less than $20 in their wallets."

While the Lottery's point-of-sale PIN pads do not accept credit, nothing in law or policy prevents credit card sales of lottery games. Retailers may accept credit cards at their discretion.

"It's good business for the Lottery to offer the flexibility that today's consumers want," Svitko said. "No matter how they pay, we ask players to play responsibly and within their means."

About Us: The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed nearly $28 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.

Players must be 18 or older. Please play responsibly. Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) for help with a compulsive gambling problem.

Visit palottery.com for winning numbers, rules, chances of winning, and to join the VIP Players Club for second chances to win. Install our official mobile app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @PALottery.

