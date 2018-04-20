PacketSled's MSSP Offering Provides a Massive Boost to Security Programs Outsourcing to Service Providers

SAN DIEGO, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PacketSled, the leading Network Visibility and Threat Hunting platform, accelerates the go-to-market strategy for Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) with Hunting-as-a-Service, Incident Response and integrated risk management services.

PacketSled currently works with MSSPs to provide Risk Assessment capabilities, Breach Response and Continuous Monitoring that comes with understanding the context of a network, and the continual risk evaluation to foster a maturing security program with the right controls. The Network Forensics and Threat Hunting capabilities deliver what is needed to protect organizations of all sizes. By offering MSSPs the capability to build an assessment, continuous monitoring and risk management feedback loop, PacketSled and MSSPs offer the capabilities to safeguard businesses and organizations that have limited network security resources.

Traditionally, under-resourced or less mature organizations are vulnerable to cybersecurity threats as they don't have the capital or personnel required to safeguard their organization against constantly evolving security threats. Oftentimes, these organizations are more susceptible to crippling attacks such as ransomware, malware or more advanced adversaries. Many of these smaller organizations suffer from the same cyber threats affecting Fortune 500 companies. They struggle with the quality and duration of the hiring process, retaining capable operators and the experience necessary to support their security program goals.

"Cybersecurity professionals prioritize detection of advanced threats (55 percent) as the top challenge for their SOC. Lack of expert security staff to mitigate such threats (43 percent) rose to second place," said a 2018 Threat Hunting Report (Cybersecurity Insiders).

Based on these challenges, many businesses have looked outside their organizations. They outsource risk management, assessment and response to Managed Security Service Providers to help fill security gaps and provide continuous monitoring.

"By using PacketSled as an assessment product, and part of our continuous monitoring toolset, Ravenii has increased our capability model offering to our customers, and closed the loop on data quality for assessment, monitoring, hunting and vCISO supported by PacketSled. We can demonstrate to our clients a real return on investment. Whether it is threat hunting, network health checking, compliance validation, change monitoring or risk assessment, PacketSled is a pivotal part of our security framework for reducing risk across our customers," said Jeff Shipley, CEO at Ravenii, a leading MSSP.

To find out more about PacketSled and how to become a partner, reseller or direct client, please call us at (858) 225-2352 or visit www.packetsled.com.

About PacketSled

PacketSled automates incident response by fusing business context, AI, entity enrichment and detection with network visibility. Used for real-time analysis and response, PacketSled's platform leverages continuous stream monitoring and retrospection to provide network forensics and security analytics. Used by breach response teams worldwide, security analysts and SOC teams can integrate PacketSled's deep network context into their playbooks, SIEMs or independently to dramatically reduce investigation time, cost and expertise required to respond to persistent threats, malware, insider attacks and nation state espionage efforts. The company has been named an innovator in leading publications and by security analysts, including SC Magazine, earning a perfect score in the online fraud group test. PacketSled is headquartered in San Diego, California, with offices in Seattle, Washington. For more information, visit https://packetsled.com/.

