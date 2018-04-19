Paessler's PRTG Network Monitor Named a High Performer in the Best Network Monitoring Software Grid by Users on G2 Crowd

PRTG allows IT administrators to monitor the performance and health of their entire IT infrastructure, both in the cloud and on premise. Customizable sensors and dashboards provide system administrators with continuous monitoring of their networks, servers, routers and switches. The robust software gives sysadmins a reliable way to monitor anything and everything in their network.

"The fact that networks are growing more complex and connected makes it even more important for sysadmins to be able to monitor their networks at all times," said Christian Twardawa, CEO of Paessler. "With PRTG, they know they will be the first to know if a problem arises."

PRTG achieved high performer status on the Network Monitoring Software Grid by receiving positive reviews from verified users compared to similar products in the mid-market category. For inclusion in the report a product must have received ten or more reviews.

"Rankings on G2 Crowd reports are based on data provided to us by real users," said Michael Fauscette, chief research officer, G2 Crowd. "We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world."

Learn more about what real users have to say (or leave your own review of PRTG) on G2 Crowd's PRTG review page at https://www.g2crowd.com/products/prtg/reviews.

About G2 Crowd

G2 Crowd, the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 381,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than one million people visit G2 Crowd's site to gain unique insights.

About Paessler AG

Paessler AG's award-winning PRTG Network Monitor is a powerful, affordable and easy-to-use Unified Monitoring solution. It is a highly flexible and generic software for monitoring IT infrastructure, already in use at enterprises and organizations of all sizes and industries. Over 200,000 IT administrators in more than 170 countries rely on PRTG and gain peace of mind, confidence and convenience. Founded in 1997 and based in Nuremberg, Germany, Paessler AG remains a privately held company that is recognized as a member of the Cisco Solution Partner Program, the HPE Partner Ready Program, the NetApp Alliance Partner Program and VMware's Technology Alliance Partner program. Learn more about Paessler and PRTG at www.paessler.com

