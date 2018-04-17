PagerDuty Accelerates Enterprise Reach and Customer Growth While Surpassing Industry Milestones

The company has amassed an ever-expanding portfolio of more than 10,000 customers, including half of the Fortune 100. PagerDuty has also exceeded the $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) milestone through its award-winning products, hundreds of thousands of active users, and a few key strategic executive hires. As an early pioneer in the modernization of the incident management process within IT and developer operations, PagerDuty has rapidly evolved its platform to address the human operations factor in the always-on digital economy. The platform for action enables users in DevOps and other large business units such as security and customer service to achieve a balanced approach to addressing digital signal orchestration and overall employee well-being and health.

Founded by former AWS engineers Alex Solomon, Baskar Puvanathasan and Andrew Miklas, PagerDuty began as a Y Combinator-backed startup that was quick to identify the rise of digital and the cloud infrastructure that came with it. Their vision to build a product that could help developer and operations teams immediately respond efficiently at the first sign of problems was the first of its kind for true digital incident response.

In 2016, accomplished cloud executive Jennifer Tejada joined PagerDuty as the CEO and has led the company through the next critical phase in its growth. During her tenure, she has driven rapid innovation within the company and spearheaded a successful Series C round from Bessemer Venture Partners, Andreessen Horowitz and Accel Partners. Her passion for diverse and inclusive cultures has helped close the company's gender equity pay gap, balance engineering management demographics between men and women, promote diversity during hiring practices, and reinforce an equitable culture and work environment. The company has doubled headcount over a two-year span and plans to continue strategic hiring through 2018 and beyond to scale the business accordingly to continue product and customer growth.

"From its onset, PagerDuty was built for people. We understand what digital disruption can do to the health and well-being of DevOps and other business users. As a result, our platform for action gives back lost time to the user and minimizes the 'all hands on deck' mentality to ensure a balanced operational response across teams," said Tejada. "Growing in a sustainable way from $1 million to $100 million in six years is a monumental milestone for any company, especially in the SaaS world where you have to consistently deliver value to continually earn your customers' loyalty. Our product, customer and company growth continues to accelerate our global expansion as we reimagine and humanize digital operations within enterprise."

PagerDuty's enterprise-grade digital operations management platform was built to protect businesses from downtime, solving a $700 billion-dollar problem.* The company's unique platform enables customers like IBM, Gap Inc., Wynn Resorts and Netflix to go from digital signals to action in real-time and take advantage of a deep data set to resolve problems and provide insights into business and employee health.

"To ensure Evernote customers' ideas are always with them and always in sync, we need to maintain as little downtime as possible," said Evernote CEO Chris O'Neill. "By providing the insights we need across the organization, PagerDuty plays a pivotal role in helping us deliver a great customer experience."

Platform Innovation

By driving continuous innovation, PagerDuty has moved beyond alerting and on-call management for large, complex organizations. In early 2018, PagerDuty built upon its deep data set by launching an industry-first Operations Health Management Service (OHMS). The service offering provides enterprises with visibility into the work-life balance challenges of IT professionals and identifies the operational and human deficiencies in an organization compared against the comparable index of all PagerDuty customers measured. The platform is about to introduce additional new products based off this same treasure trove of responder data focusing on reducing alert noise, accelerating learning and delivering new analytics that report business impact and trends over time.

Businesses, particularly enterprise, have embraced the DevOps approach to real-time work within their organizations. Other business units and functions are beginning to use the PagerDuty platform such as SecOps to automate alerting and security incident management and customer support to reduce the time to acknowledge and respond to newly opened cases.

Strategic Executive Hires

In the last year, PagerDuty bolstered its executive leadership team with the additions of the following executives:

Jonathan Rende , senior vice president of product and marketing

, senior vice president of product and marketing Rebecca Kline , general manager, growth

, general manager, growth Jukka Alanen , senior vice president of business development and corporate strategy

, senior vice president of business development and corporate strategy Stacey Giamalis , senior vice president and general counsel

The company's executive team led by Tejada is gender-balanced, global (65 percent born outside the U.S.) and brings over 150 years of technology management experience from hypergrowth, large technology companies around the world in sectors spanning applications, infrastructure, security, payments and consumer technology. Employee growth has more than doubled since 2015 and will reach 400 by the end of the year.

Leaders in Diversity & Inclusion

The company has built a leadership team committed to an inclusive environment where employees can flourish. Women account for 50 percent of the company's engineering leadership team, and in 2017, PagerDuty achieved gender pay equity between men and women within 1-2 percent job for job. The company ensures all employees from different backgrounds feel like they have a voice within the business and feel recognized by management. PagerDuty has sponsored and funded five employee-led resource groups in support of women, its LGBTQ community, veterans, its black and Latinx community, and migrants. The company's diversity and inclusion initiatives demonstrate a culture that promotes belonging and employee investment while driving outstanding business results.

To learn more about how PagerDuty is expanding to meet global demand for digital operations management, visit www.pagerduty.com.

*http://news.ihsmarkit.com/press-release/technology/businesses-losing-700-billion-year-it-downtime-says-ihs

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty is the leading digital operations management platform for organizations. Over 10,000 enterprises and small to mid-size organizations globally trust PagerDuty to improve digital operations, drive revenue, mitigate threats, protect assets, and delight customers. To learn more and try PagerDuty for free, visit www.pagerduty.com. Follow our blog and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.

Media Contact

Michael Basilio, PagerDuty

mbasilio@pagerduty.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pagerduty-accelerates-enterprise-reach-and-customer-growth-while-surpassing-industry-milestones-300630994.html

SOURCE PagerDuty

Related Links

http://www.pagerduty.com

