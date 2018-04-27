Pain Treatment Expert, Tobias Moeller-Bertram, M.D., Ph.D., to Address American Academy of Pain Medicine

"We've had great success treating patients in complex pain and reducing their opioid dependency," Moeller-Bertram said. "Ultimately, our most significant successful outcomes will be achieved through a trans-disciplinary process, meaning that our patient treatment will be seamless."

Dr. Moeller-Bertram is the chief medical officer for Summit Institute (Summit) and the Desert Clinic Pain Institute, (DCPI) a consortium of trans-disciplinary pain management clinics in Southern California. Patients are afforded access to traditional medicine, but if eligible, benefit from a wide range of holistic opportunities. These include chiropractic treatment, acupuncture, naturopathic medicine, yoga, meditation, and massage through the Center of Excellence (COE). What makes the COE program unique is that all patient treatments take place in a single location, which allows for much greater patient provider interaction, consistent conversation, ongoing precise patient evaluation, and ultimately, positive results.

"Our patient-centered approach facilitates a deeply integrated personal relationship between the medical staff and patients who work together to dramatically reduce pain," Moeller-Bertram said. "We're achieving results, and in the process, changing the way in which we have traditionally treated pain. Not only are we having an impact on reducing opioid dependency, but we're doing so in a cost-sensitive, outcome-driven way that is allowing patients to restore their quality of life."

Dr. Moeller-Bertram is double-board certified in anesthesiology and pain management, he holds a Ph.D. and a master's degree, served as an associate clinical professor of anesthesiology and psychiatry, and as the director of clinical pain research at the University of California, San Diego. He is currently an associate clinical professor (voluntary) in family medicine with the University of California Riverside School of Medicine. He has dedicated his life and career to the treatment of patients in chronic pain, including veterans, and the debilitating impact of PTSD. His research has been extensively published and he has presented nationally and internationally at dozens of forums and conferences.

Desert Clinic Pain Institute and the Center of Excellence operate three healthcare clinics in Palm Springs, Indio, and Rancho Mirage. The Summit Institute and Center of Excellence operate four clinics in San Jacinto, Hemet, Victorville, and Temecula. More clinics are planned for California and across the U.S.

