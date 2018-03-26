Palatin Technologies Announces Submission of Bremelanotide NDA to FDA for Treatment of Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD) in Premenopausal Women

"The submission of this NDA represents a significant milestone for the bremelanotide clinical program and our efforts to develop a treatment for HSDD," said Carl Spana, Ph.D., CEO and President of Palatin. "We believe our licensing agreement with AMAG for bremelanotide has the potential to create significant long-term shareholder value and are proud of the work conducted by both Palatin and AMAG to prepare and submit this NDA. Importantly, we have additional licensees for bremelanotide in South Korea and China, and look forward to entering into similar agreements in other countries and regions."

Palatin expects that within 60 days the FDA will determine whether the NDA is complete for filing. If the NDA is accepted, the FDA will assign a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date by which it intends to complete its review.

Palatin previously announced positive results for two Phase 3 trials of bremelanotide for the treatment of HSDD in premenopausal women that met the pre-specified co-primary efficacy endpoints. Palatin's license agreement with AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. grants AMAG exclusive North American rights to develop and commercialize bremelanotide. Under the terms of the agreement, Palatin will receive up to $80 million contingent upon achieving certain regulatory milestones, including acceptance of the NDA by the FDA, and up to $300 million contingent upon meeting certain sales milestones. Palatin is also entitled to receive tiered royalties on net sales ranging from high single-digit to low double-digit percentages.

About Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD)

HSDD, the most common type of female sexual dysfunction, affects approximately 12 million women in the U.S. The condition is characterized by low sexual desire and marked distress which are not attributable to existing medical, pharmacologic, psychiatric, or relationship issues.i Approximately 6 million pre-menopausal women meet the diagnosis for acquired, generalized HSDD.ii Patient awareness and understanding of the condition remains low, and few women currently seek or receive treatment. Recent industry-sponsored market research indicates that up to 95 percent of premenopausal women suffering from HSDD are unaware that it is a treatable medical condition.iii

About Bremelanotide

Bremelanotide, an investigational product, is thought to possess a novel mechanism of action, activating endogenous melanocortin pathways involved in sexual desire and response.

The Phase 3 RECONNECT studies for HSDD in premenopausal women consisted of two double-blind placebo-controlled, randomized parallel group studies comparing the as desired use of 1.75 mg of bremelanotide versus placebo, in each case, delivered via a subcutaneous auto-injector. Each trial consisted of more than 600 patients randomized in a 1:1 ratio to either the treatment arm or placebo with a 24 week evaluation period. In both clinical trials, bremelanotide met the pre-specified co-primary efficacy endpoints of median improvement in desire and decrease in distress associated with low sexual desire as measured using validated patient-reported outcome instruments.

Women in the trials had the option, after completion of the trial, to continue in an open-label safety extension study for an additional 52 weeks. Nearly 80% of patients who completed the randomized portion of the study elected to remain in the open-label portion of the study.

In the Phase 3 clinical trials, the most frequent adverse events were nausea, flushing, and headache, which were generally mild-to-moderate in intensity and were transient.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing targeted, receptor-specific peptide therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need and commercial potential. Palatin's strategy is to develop products and then form marketing collaborations with industry leaders in order to maximize their commercial potential. For additional information regarding Palatin, please visit Palatin's website at www.Palatin.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements about future expectations of Palatin Technologies, Inc. such as statements about clinical trial results with bremelanotide, potential actions by regulatory agencies relating to bremelanotide, potential labels and indications for bremelanotide, whether the NDA will be accepted for filing by FDA, whether FDA will provide regulatory approval for bremelanotide, whether AMAG will be successful in developing and commercializing bremelanotide in the United States, and market potential for bremelanotide are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Palatin intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause Palatin's actual results to be materially different from its historical results or from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Palatin's actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements for reasons including, but not limited to, results of nonclinical, preclinical and toxicology studies, result of clinical trials, regulatory actions by the FDA and the need for regulatory approvals, Palatin's ability to fund development of its technology and establish and successfully complete clinical trials, the length of time and cost required to complete clinical trials and submit applications for regulatory approvals, products developed by competing pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, commercial acceptance of Palatin's products, and other factors discussed in Palatin's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Palatin is not responsible for updating for events that occur after the date of this press release.

References Regarding HSDD

U.S Census Bureau, 2014

Shifren et all, Sexual Problems and Distress in United States Women; Obstetrics & Gynecology, Vol. 112, No. 5, November 2008

U.S. Census Bureau, 2015 American Community Survey 1-Year Estimates

Mayo Clinic Proceedings: "Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder: International Society for the Study of Women's Sexual Health (ISSWSH) Expert Consensus Panel Review," Volume 92, Issue 1, January 2017

Burke Institute: Patient and Economic Flow Study, April 2016

Burke Institute: Patient Segmentation Insights, August 2016

i Shifren et al, Sexual Problems and Distress in United States Women; Obstetrics & Gynecology, Vol. 112, No. 5, November 2008; 2014 U.S. Census data

ii Patient & Economic Flow Study sponsored by Palatin Technologies, Inc. and conducted by Burke Institute, April 2016

iii Patient & Economic Flow Study sponsored by Palatin Technologies, Inc. and conducted by Burke Institute, April 2016

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/palatin-technologies-announces-submission-of-bremelanotide-nda-to-fda-for-treatment-of-hypoactive-sexual-desire-disorder-hsdd-in-premenopausal-women-300619057.html

SOURCE Palatin Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.palatin.com

