Palisociety Migrates Its 11 Hotel Properties to Tripleseat Hotels

Palihouse, Palihotel, and ARRIVE by Palisociety teams able to simplify group bookings process with Tripleseat's sales and catering platform

CONCORD, Mass., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat , the leading cloud-based sales and catering management platform for hotels, is pleased to expand our partnership with Palisociety , welcoming 11 unique hotels and residences to its platform. The partnership includes Palihouse, Palihotel, and ARRIVE by Palisociety.

Known for their exceptional guest experience, Palisociety, founded by Avi Brosh in 1998, is a fully integrated hospitality company that acquires, owns, and operates a collection of unique hotels and residences across the United States.

"I can't tell you how excited I am to be moving our properties to the Tripleseat Hotels platform. Tripleseat is much more user-friendly, and the reporting feature is easier to use than previous CRMs that we've used in the past," said Genevieve Gabriel, National Director of Sales for Paligroup Management.

The Palisociety and Tripleseat partnership began in 2020 with the ARRIVE hotel team. The team was able to experience the Tripleseat platform firsthand, which focuses on the following:

Simplifying the group booking process

Improving operational efficiency and team communications

Tracking sales, insights, and growth

With roots in hospitality, the platform was built to be a unified, easy-to-use platform with an inherent focus on the user and customer experience.

"We could not be happier to expand our relationship with the Palisociety group and feel fortunate to have earned their trust from working with the ARRIVE hotels teams. We look forward to continuing to grow with them as they acquire and build additional locations," said Tripleseat CEO Jonathan Morse.

