Palm & Bean Cold Brew Coffee Expands Southern California Distribution

Made with Fair Trade Certified cold brew coffee and naturally sweet coconut milk, Palm & Bean is a vegan friendly refreshment unlike any other in the ready-to-drink coffee category. Available in 11 oz. Tetra Pak containers, Palm & Bean is an easy grab-and-go solution for coffee lovers looking for a little indulgence while enjoying the flavor and health benefits of coffee and coconut milk.

"We launched Palm & Bean to help broaden dairy-free options in the ready-to-drink specialty coffee segment," said Marty Molina, co-founder of Palm & Bean, "as we feel almond or soy milk tends to overpower the cold brew coffee flavor notes. Coconut milk is a naturally terrific creamer for coffee, it complements and enhances the coffee and delivers healthy fats, potassium and just the right amount of sweetness."

About Palm & Bean Cold Brew Coffee

Palm & Bean Cold Brew Coffee debuted at Natural Products Expo West in 2017, featuring Fair Trade Certified Colombian-sourced coffee beans and coconut milk from Indonesian palm groves. Available for sale in 11 oz. Tetra Pak containers, Palm & Bean Cold Brew Coffee is the rare dairy-free, ready-to-drink specialty coffee that is shelf stable. Fair Trade Certified and vegan friendly, Palm & Bean can also be found online at Thrivemarket.com.

