Palm Beach Gardens, Florida: NYSE: CARR Carrier Global the World's Largest Air Conditioner Manufacturer, Busted in HVAC/R Industry-Wide Intellectual Property Theft. CEO David Gitlin Identified in a Corporate and Personal Criminal Contempt Filing in the Western District of Tennessee.

Carrier decided to pay the resulting judgment and not to appeal to the nation's highest court. Fast forward to July 13, 2021, and Carrier Global finds itself trying to defend its CEO David Gitlin and his Corporate Representative J.C Stewart, from criminal fines and keep him out of jail for failure to comply with a Western District of Tennessee Court's Permanent Injunction (PI) Order.

A thief is a thief whether they steal a car or intellectual property & Carrier Global willfully ignored the court ruling

The July 13th filing informs the court that Carrier Global is in contempt of its PI order since it refuses to use the October 7, 2020, court certified software version that it states is a non-infringing prophylactic solution.

As a result of the Carrier Global defiance, ECIMOS asks for $11.75MM to be accessed in criminal sanctions and the incarceration of Gitlin and Stewart, until it comes into compliance.

There will be an additional subsequent filing, requesting the Court to rule Carrier should come current concerning the ongoing profit disgorgement damages payment due ECIMOS, a total of $14.66MM. The jury previously awarded 2.22% of Carrier Global profit as damages and if its forelady and 11 other fellow Memphians could be asked today, they would agree that Carrier Global is in arrears on $660MM in accumulated profit.

If the Criminal Contempt Motion goes through, Carrier Global CEO, David Gitlin and JC Stewart could be facing prison sentences and personal monetary damages. Carrier investors should take note.

For more information on the ECIMOS, LLC vs. Carrier Global lawsuit and to review the latest motion for contempt against Carrier Global, please visit www.truthaboutcarrier.com .

