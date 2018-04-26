Palmyra Nursing Homes Awarded Five-Stars by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid

The rating, created by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, scores nursing homes in three separate areas: health inspections, staffing, and quality measures. On the scale of one to five, five stars means the facility is well above average. In addition to the overall five-star rating, The Gardens at Campbelltown scored five stars on quality care measures, and The Gardens at Palmyra scored five stars on health inspections.

The Gardens at Campbelltown , located just three miles from Hershey Medical Center, offers short term rehabilitation, long term skilled nursing care, and assisted living personal care. The facility's long term care department provides IV therapy, trach care, wound care, and feeding tube care, as well as respite and hospice services. Residents benefit from daily physical, occupational and speech therapies. Personal Care residents maintain their independence while enjoying the peace of mind that comes with a fully staffed facility.

, located just three miles from Hershey Medical Center, offers short term rehabilitation, long term skilled nursing care, and assisted living personal care. The facility's long term care department provides IV therapy, trach care, wound care, and feeding tube care, as well as respite and hospice services. Residents benefit from daily physical, occupational and speech therapies. Personal Care residents maintain their independence while enjoying the peace of mind that comes with a fully staffed facility. The Gardens at Palmyra is a 39-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility located in the town of Palmyra . The facility is small and home-like, while providing physical, occupational, and speech therapy to help get residents back on their feet after an illness or injury. For long term residents, The Gardens at Palmyra offers a full schedule of daily activities by their recreation department, plus outstanding wound care and hospice care, if needed.

Both facilities are under the management of Priority Healthcare Group (PHG), a leading provider of rehabilitation and skilled nursing services in Pennsylvania. Priority Healthcare Group places an emphasis on compassionate and professional staff and quality care.

Priority Healthcare Group (PHG) is a leading provider of rehabilitation and skilled nursing services. Founded by owners, David Gamzeh and Akiva Glatzer, PHG is committed to meeting the unique needs of each community by providing the highest level of nursing and rehabilitation care.

