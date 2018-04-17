Palo Alto Networks Earns Recommended Rating for Traps Advanced Endpoint Protection Offering in NSS Labs Report

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks® (NYSE: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced that its advanced endpoint protection product, Traps™, has received a "Recommended" rating in a recent independent test conducted by NSS Labs® Inc., the world's leading information security research and advisory company.

Traps earned a 97.7 percent overall security effectiveness rating, blocking 100 percent of exploits and 100 percent of evasions with zero false positives, according to the NSS Labs Advanced Endpoint Protection (AEP) Test Report.

The AEP test evaluates product effectiveness at detecting and eliminating threats from malware, malicious code, blended threats, and other exploits that are introduced to environments created to mimic a typical enterprise.

To provide additional validation, the report also calculates the total cost of ownership (TCO) for each product based on purchase, maintenance, installation, alerting, monitoring and upkeep costs. The AEP report identified Traps with the best overall TCO over a three-year period.

QUOTES:

"The results of the NSS Labs report further validate what thousands of our customers already know: Traps is highly effective in blocking a wide range of threats on the endpoint. The 'Recommended' rating – awarded to us based on leading marks for effective detection and blocking of malware and exploits with zero false positives – validates the accuracy of the protection Traps delivers. The high return on investment for Traps reflects the ability for incident response teams to save time when accurate alert information is available."

- René Bonvanie, chief marketing officer, Palo Alto Networks

"NSS Labs applauds Palo Alto Networks for subjecting Traps to a rigorous assessment and delivering a solid performance, earning a 'Recommended' rating in our report. The performance of Traps in our test setting indicates its strength as a viable endpoint protection product."

- Vikram Phatak, chief executive officer, NSS Labs, Inc.

LEARN MORE:

About Palo Alto Networks

We are the global cybersecurity leader, known for always challenging the security status quo. Our mission is to protect our way of life in the digital age by preventing successful cyberattacks. This has given us the privilege of safely enabling tens of thousands of organizations and their customers. Our pioneering Security Operating Platform emboldens their digital transformation with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in security, automation, and analytics. By delivering a true platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of change-makers like us, we provide highly effective and innovative cybersecurity across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. Find out more at www.paloaltonetworks.com.

Palo Alto Networks, Traps and the Palo Alto Networks logo are trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/palo-alto-networks-earns-recommended-rating-for-traps-advanced-endpoint-protection-offering-in-nss-labs-report-300631021.html

SOURCE Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.paloaltonetworks.com

