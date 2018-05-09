Panasonic Automotive announces the next generation Android™ 9.0-Powered In-Vehicle Infotainment Experience (IVX)

Panasonic is a global leader in automotive in-vehicle (IVI) infotainment innovation and is a main hardware reference infotainment experience platform and next generation in-vehicle experience for Google. Committed to the needs of the end consumer, Panasonic is no stranger to Android™ and has over 147 successfully integrated Android™ consumer related devices. Shifting sights to auto mobility technology was clearly the next natural evolution for both Panasonic and Google. These advanced integration features demonstrated at the conference include faster integration HMI response times, more vehicle system integration, with the ability to add a digital cluster supportive of Google Automotive Services™ (GAS), continued integrative support for the Hey Google™ voice assistant and Google Maps™ which all run natively on Android™ powered Skip Generation (Skip Gen) IVI.

"Infusing the technology into our Skip Gen IVI quickly was a primary goal foundationally driven by our commitment to end consumers' expectations of speed," said Andrew Poliak, vice president of partner strategy & innovation at Panasonic Automotive. "Enabling instant access to OEM or Google services from the IVI provides the opportunity to introduce these new services faster and allow that end consumer to seamlessly travel their desired features from home to auto to air and back."

Android™ version 9.0 was showcased on a Panasonic reference in-vehicle infotainment systems at the Google IO conference on a full-size pickup truck.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation and leverages its strengths in Immersive Entertainment, Sustainable Energy, Automated Supply Chains and Connected Solutions to provide secure and resilient integrated solutions for B2B customers. Panasonic was highlighted in Forbes Magazine's Global 2000 ranking as one of the Top Ten Best Regarded Companies for 2017. The ranking is based on outstanding scores for trustworthiness, honesty with the public and superior performance of products and solutions. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at Panasonic.com

About Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America

Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America is a division company of Panasonic Corporation of North America and is the top supplier of automotive infotainment systems globally, according to IHS. Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America acts as the North American operating company of Panasonic Corp.'s Automotive & Industrial Systems Company, which coordinates global automotive and industrial systems and components operations. Panasonic Automotive is headquartered in Peachtree City, Georgia, with sales, marketing and engineering operations in Farmington Hills, Michigan. For more information on Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America, please visit: us.panasonic.com/automotive.

Android, Google, Android Auto and Google Maps are trademarks of Google LLC.

