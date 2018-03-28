Panasonic Exhibits Innovative Visual Experiences at 2018 Digital Signage Expo

"Panasonic's LinkRay technology is a game-changer, taking digital signage to a whole new level, creating interactive, flexible and memorable experiences, as well as adding digital elements to static signage and store displays." said John Baisley, Senior Vice President, Professional Imaging & Visual Systems. "We drive innovation with our customers in mind, so we can meet their needs and demands with industry-leading products and solutions which deliver superior performance, versatility and efficiency, in any audio-visual application."

LinkRay™ Technology: A new approach to digital signage, Panasonic's LinkRay is a visible light communication technology, which enables smartphones with a dedicated app to access information emitted in signals from LED transmitters. The dedicated application software enables customizable content to be sent and received between LED transmitters (e.g. displays for digital signage use). Installed last year at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, Panasonic's LinkRay technology allows visitors to learn more about an exhibit or environment using their mobile phones. Information sent to the mobile phone can be web-based, audio or video files, and can even be translated into a users' native languages. The LinkRay app is available for both iPhone and Android devices.

Panasonic's SF1H/2H displays and MZ Series projectors exhibited at DSE 2018 include built-in LinkRay functionality.

Professional Displays: The Panasonic SF1H and new SF2H Series are high-performance displays in a slim-bezel design. Full HD displays feature IPS panels for excellent off-axis visibility; efficient E-LED backlighting; image-enhancement processing; and a wider variety of picture modes. Designed for 24/7 use, the SF1H and SF2H Series sets have 700 cd/m2 brightness, a built-in USB Media Player and are easily configured for single or multi-screen installation. They also include a failover/failback that can automatically switch to a backup input if the primary signal is lost, and switch back when it is restored. To expedite multi-display installation, a cloning feature is available to duplicate menu settings and picture configuration data from a master display, and copy to slave units via USB memory or LAN. Sequential IP address data can also be copied to multiple displays via USB memory, for savings in time and expense. Panasonic's new TH-80SF2H Series professional display, enabled with LinkRay technology is on display at the DSE 2018 New Product Showcase, Booth #1741.

MZ LCD Laser Projector Series: The Panasonic PT-MZ670 Series of SOLID SHINE LCD laser projectors offers a compact, lightweight design with whisper-quiet, 24/7 operation perfect for use in a classroom, a meeting room or in an executive boardroom. The low maintenance, high-efficiency system boasts vivid colors as well as high-brightness and contrast projection quality. The ultimate projector for flexibility, the MZ Series provides powered lens shift, zoom, and focus, 360-degree installation, DIGITAL LINK (based on HDBaseT™ technology) for single-cable connection as well as Panasonic's new LinkRay™ Light ID technology to enable delivery of information to smartphones, making it a perfect match for signage and other exhibition/display applications.

Projection-Mapping Solutions: Panasonic's Space Player is a revolutionary 1-Chip DLP™ laser projector combining the functions of traditional lighting and video projection to create engaging, projected visuals able to support a wide variety of applications. It is ideal for restaurants, retail stores, museums and more. Easy installation, 24/7 continuous operation, and exceptionally long life (20,000-hour light source) without the need to change bulbs or provide periodic maintenance makes the Panasonic Space Player a great solution for any specialty projection scenario.

Window Augmented Reality (AR) Projection: Panasonic's Transparent Screen is a special film when placed on a glass surface makes it possible to overlay special effects, without obscuring the spectator's view of the event or activity. Visitors can enjoy impressive, clear and vivid images along with additional information complementing events and exhibits for a jaw-dropping experience. Compatible with a variety of Panasonic projectors and lenses, Transparent Screen is flexible, customizable and attaches to any existing glass with high reflectivity for every environment; but when the projection is off, the glass remains transparent. Ideal for retail stores, theme parks, museums, restaurants and many other digital signage applications.

Digital Signage: Panasonic's AF1 Series displays with Open Port PLATFORM™ now includes the latest in visual enhancement and content flexibility. The simple, easy installation of a glass overlay turns the AF1 display into a digital mirror, offering an interactive experience, while providing access to an integrated open platform that supports Android applications.

Panasonic will present an Emerging Tech Talk session for attendees on Thursday, March 29th. Brent Sanders, Business Development Manager, Panasonic Media Entertainment Company, will discuss "Engaging and Extending Your Digital Reach through Visible Light Technology" from 11:00-11:45am Session # ET7, taking place on the show floor

