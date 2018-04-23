Paper Dyes Market Worth 1,099.3 Million USD by 2022

The report "Paper Dyes Market by Type (Sulphur Dyes, Direct Dyes, Basic Dyes, and Acid Dyes), Form (Powder and Liquid), Application (Packaging & Board, Coated Paper, Writing & Printing, Tissues, Decorative Laminated Paper), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Paper Dyes Market is estimated to be USD 920.4 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1,099.3 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.62% during the forecast period. The growth of the Paper Dyes Market is primarily driven by the increasing use of paper & paperboard products, including printing & writing paper, household and sanitary paper, packaging paper, etc. In addition, the growth of paper dyes industry in emerging economies of India and China in the APAC region is driving the Paper Dyes Market. Expansions and acquisitions undertaken by key market players are further fueling market growth.

The liquid paper dyes segment is the largest form segment of the Paper Dyes Market.

Paper dyes are available most widely in two major forms, namely liquid and powder. Liquid paper dyes are mostly used for printing & writing, coated paper, tissue & toweling, package & board, copier papers, envelope grades, decorative laminated paper, and newsprint applications. Liquid paper dyes impart right shade, optimum depth, good affinity, light fastness, and bleed fastness properties as compared to powder dyes. These high strength paper dyes are also used in coloring the bleached kraft paper.

The direct dyes segment is the largest type segment of the Paper Dyes Market.

The direct dyes segment is the largest type segment of the Paper Dyes Market. Direct dyes are used in slightly alkaline or neutral dyebath for dyeing materials such as cotton and paper. The main advantage of this class of dye is that it is easy to dye the substrate, requires only cooking salt and hot or boiling water, and offers a complete range of colors. It is widely used in various applications such as coated paper, writing & printing, decorative papers, tissues, others.

The packaging & board segment is the largest application segment of the Paper Dyes Market.

Packaging & board is the largest application segment of the Paper Dyes Market. The packaging & board application replaced traditional basic dyes with modified basic and direct dyes. Traditional dyes were used for packaging & board application for a long period due to high color strength, better color fastness properties, and reasonable pricing. However, over the years, the demand for traditional dyes has been taken over by modified direct and basic dyes. This propelled the use of paper dyes in packaging & board applications.



Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for paper dyes in 2017.

Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing region of the Paper Dyes Market globally. The growing paper industry in the Asia Pacific, along with increasing dye manufacturing activities has driven the use of paper dyes in the region. The Paper Dyes Market in the region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing use of paper dyes in various applications, such as writing & printing papers is driving the Paper Dyes Market in the Asia Pacific region.

Major players, such as BASF (Germany), Archroma (Switzerland), DyStar (Singapore), Atul Ltd. (India), Synthesia (Czech Republic), Axyntis Group (France), Vipul Organics (India), Standard Colors (US), Keystone Aniline (US), and Organic Dyes and Pigments (US) have adopted key growth strategies such as expansions and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the Paper Dyes Market.

