Pappas: 86,000 prepayments top $529 million

On Saturday, December 30, 2017, taxpayers can pay in person at their nearby Chase branch bank. Check the hours of your local branch at Chase.com.

On New Year's Eve, December 31, the Office of the Cook County Treasurer, 118 N. Clark St., will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. After that, taxpayers can drop their payments in the mail slot outside the door to Room 112. Payments left before midnight will be posted as paid on December 31, 2017.

Taxpayers can also pay online. Go to cookcountytreasurer.com and select "Prepay Your 2017 Taxes." You can use your bank account or credit card to pay. More than 68 percent of all payments have been online.

