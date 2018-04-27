Paradigm Announces Published Results Showing its Unique Ability to Get Comprehensive Actionable Results from Minimal Tumors

"About 1 in 5 patients seeking NGS are rejected due to small specimen size or too few tumor cells. We have reduced that number to 1 in 16 by accepting small fine needle aspirates and tissues with as little as 4% tumor cells," said Scott Morris, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer. "This paper proves what physicians have been telling us: Paradigm is a great option when results are needed for immediate treatment decisions and there is not enough tissue or time to risk sample rejection."

"Paradigm's ability to consistently generate comprehensive results including for the smallest specimens significantly increases the probability of finding actionable targets to help find better treatment approaches to improve progression free survival for patients with aggressive cancer." said David Mallery, CEO.

The Paradigm Cancer Diagnostic (PCDx) testing is certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) and Paradigm has also been awarded accreditation by the College of American Pathologists (CAP).

PCDx is covered by most insurance plans including Medicare and may be ordered by completing a requisition on the website www.paradigmdx.com.

About PARADIGM

The Paradigm Cancer Diagnostic (PCDx) is a clinical-grade comprehensive sequencing test that interrogates DNA, RNA and fusions with a 5,000x average depth of coverage and protein by immunohistochemistry and delivers a report in five business days. The PCDx report applies evidence curated by our team of oncologists linking up to 90 different FDA approved therapies and 24 combinations as well as the latest clinical trials to help guide the treatment decisions. In an independent prospective study, using PCDx to help guide treatment decisions has been clinically proven to significantly increase progression free survival.

For more information visit http://www.paradigmdx.com.

PLOS One Research Article: Performance of next-generation sequencing on small tumor specimens and/or low tumor content samples using a commercially available platform.

