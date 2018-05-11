ParaZero Selected as UAS Safety Provider for Multiple UASIPP Teams

On May 9th, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced the ten state, local, and tribal governments selected to test complex Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) operations. The announcement came as part of the DOT's UAS Integration Pilot Program (IPP) mandated by President Trump this past October and designed to accelerate the integration of UAS into the national airspace system (NAS) through public-private partnerships. The ten teams were chosen out of 149 teams that applied.

ParaZero is a proud member of a number of the selected teams and will work together to promote the safe integration of UAS in the NAS. The IPP is an important program that will help pave the way for the emerging UAS market. "Drones are already a growing part of our daily lives. The program will enable policy makers and industry players to learn how we can allow extended operations such as flight over people and beyond visual line of site without compromising on safety," said Eden Attias, ParaZero's CEO.

This program is expected to foster a meaningful dialogue on the balance between local and national interests related to UAS integration and provide actionable data to inform rulemaking.

"The data, knowledge and expertise generated from the program will open the skies for the UAS industry which will lead to major economic growth," said Avi Lozowick, ParaZero's Director of Policy and Strategy. "We look forward to working with our partners on this exciting project and thank the DOT and the FAA for their decision."

This partnership will evaluate a host of operational concepts, including, package delivery, public safety, agriculture, construction, inspection and more.

About ParaZero

ParaZero Drone Safety Systems was founded in 2014. The company was founded by a passionate group of avionic professionals, together with veteran drone operators, to solve the drone industry's primary challenge - safety. Smart safety technologies are critical to ensure that drones can operate and create major economic value while minimizing the collateral risk associated with them. ParaZero offers a smart and intuitive solution to enable drone industry growth by designing, developing and providing best-in-class autonomous safety systems for commercial drones.

Contact:

Sharon Imber

VP Marketing

ParaZero

sharoni@parazero.com

+972-3-6885252

SOURCE ParaZero Drone Safety Systems