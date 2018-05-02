Parents Want to Know How to Raise a Doctor; In His New Book, Dr. Dale Tells Them How!

DALLAS, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 9 out of 10 parents would encourage their child to pursue a career in medicine. Unfortunately, most of them have little idea of what it takes to become a medical doctor, let alone raise one. In his new book, How to Raise a Doctor, Dale Okorodudu, MD shares wisdom and guidance from over 75 parents of physicians. He provides powerful and practical information to help parents raise tomorrow's leaders in society.

How to Raise a Doctor: Wisdom From Parents Who Did It! - Now Available on Amazon! Dale Okorodudu, MD - Author of How to Raise a Doctor

As co-founder of PreMed STAR, Dr. Dale is best known for guiding students to medical school. His new book however takes a unique turn as he shifts his attention to parents. How to Raise a Doctor is based on his simple philosophy that, "in order to equip the children, we must first equip the parents." Using examples from his own upbringing as well as those from other physicians, Dr. Dale provides high yield guidance in this easy-read.

"I decided to write this book when a mother saw one of my Black Men In White Coats videos," Dr. Dale says. "She reached out to me and wanted to know what she could do to help her son become a doctor." A couple years later, Dr. Dale has provided not only her, but the entire world with the answer to this question.

Although there is no single thing parents can do to raise doctors and leaders, Dr. Dale did identify essential commonalities. "Most of these parents didn't set out to raise doctors," Dr. Dale shares. "What they did do however was pick up on their kids' potential and interests, then guide and support them down that path. They suggested medicine as an option then encouraged, rather than forced it. That was the most valuable lesson I learned. Be extremely attentive to your child's gifts and talents. Then as a parent, develop yourself so you can support him or her in them."

So, what's next for Dr. Dale? "My mission is to develop tomorrow's leaders in medicine," he says. "I'll continue to do that with my team at PreMed STAR. As it pertains to writing, PreMed Mondays will be released this month as well. How to Raise a Doctor was written for parents. PreMed Mondays is for the students. 'm approaching it from all angles. The goal is to develop leaders!"

How to Raise a Doctor and PreMed Mondays are available on Amazon and mainstream book stores. Learn more about Dr. Dale at www.DoctorDaleMD.com.

Media Contact:

Rachel Morrison

194216@email4pr.com

214-494-0817

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parents-want-to-know-how-to-raise-a-doctor-in-his-new-book-dr-dale-tells-them-how-300640631.html

SOURCE PreMed STAR

Related Links

https://www.premedstar.com

