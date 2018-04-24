Pareteum and iPass Form Strategic Alliance

Hal Turner, Principal Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of Pareteum, stated: "Our Strategic Alliance with iPass is another material step in achieving Pareteum's global aim of open mobility and open applications. Combining the power of iPass' intelligent connection management technology, Veri-Fi™ location data and analytics, and global Wi-Fi network with Pareteum's Global Cloud Services suite will ensure that customers, including major mobile network operators, businesses, IoT application developers, and global business travelers, will reap the power of our software services, content, and applications virtually anywhere they are connected. Pareteum's Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), now in a strategic alliance with iPass, takes a big leap forward through our cloud. CPaaS is a cloud-based platform that enables developers to add real-time communications features (voice, video, and messaging) to their own applications without needing to build backend infrastructure and interfaces. bringing global mobile solutions to our customers. We are delighted to work with the iPass team and add their platform to our cloud."

"This is an exciting opportunity for both companies, and we are delighted to partner with Pareteum," said Gary Griffiths, President and CEO of iPass. "Pareteum has a rich heritage in cloud-based mobile services for mobile operators, which combined with iPass SmartConnect™ intelligent connection management and Veri-Fi data analytics, expands the enterprise opportunities for both companies."

About Pareteum:

The mission of Pareteum Corporation (NYSE American: TEUM) is to connect "every person and everything". Organizations use Pareteum to energize their growth and profitability through cloud communication services and complete turnkey solutions featuring relevant content, applications, and connectivity worldwide. Our platform services partners (technologies integrated into our cloud) include: HPE, IBM, Ribbon Communications (Sonus+GenBand), NetNumber, Oracle, Microsoft, and other world class technology providers). All of the relevant customer acquired value is derived from Pareteum's award winning software, developed and enhanced for many years. By harnessing the value of communications, Pareteum serves retail, enterprise and IoT customers. Pareteum currently has offices in New York, Sao Paulo, Madrid, Barcelona, Bahrain and the Netherlands. For more information please visit: www.pareteum.com.

About iPass Inc.

iPass (NASDAQ: IPAS) is a leading provider of global mobile connectivity, offering simple, secure, always-on Wi-Fi access on any mobile device. Built on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, the iPass cloud-based service keeps its customers connected by providing unlimited Wi-Fi connectivity on unlimited devices. iPass is the world's largest Wi-Fi network, with more than 64 million hotspots around the globe, at airports, hotels, train stations, convention centers, outdoor venues, inflight, and more. Using patented technology, the iPass SmartConnect™ platform takes the guesswork out of Wi-Fi, automatically connecting customers to the best hotspot for their needs. Customers simply download the iPass SmartConnect app to experience unlimited, everywhere, and invisible Wi-Fi. iPass® is a registered trademark of iPass Inc. Wi-Fi® is a registered trademark of the Wi-Fi Alliance. All other trademarks are owned by their respective owners.

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to Pareteum's plans and objectives, projections, expectations and intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Pareteum's industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Because such statements involve risks and uncertainties, the actual results and performance of Pareteum may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise required by law, Pareteum also disclaims any obligation to update its view of any such risks or uncertainties or to announce publicly the result of any revisions to the forward-looking statements made here. Additional information concerning certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in Pareteum's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available from the SEC or may be obtained upon request from Pareteum Corporation.

