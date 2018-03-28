Parks Associates: 21% of Pay-TV Households Subscribe to an Online Video Service Through Their Pay-TV Provider

DALLAS, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Parks Associates shows that 21% of U.S. pay-TV subscribers say they subscribe to an online video service through their pay-TV provider, up from 10% a year ago. The research firm attributes this jump to the increasing number of partnerships between pay-TV and OTT providers, with operators such as Comcast adding support for Netflix in their set-top boxes. Parks Associates will address the changing dynamics of the pay-TV market at a pre-show research workshop, Survivor's Guide to the New Video World, May 14 in Denver, at The Pay TV Show.

The Pay TV Show, hosted by FierceMarkets, will address innovative technologies, strategies, and business models that telecom, tech, and media companies are using to compete in this disrupted marketplace. Sponsored by Espial, Survivor's Guide to the New Video World highlights the latest consumer research and explores trends defining success in the new landscape for video services.

"The number of 'Cord Never' households (which have never had pay-TV service) is increasing slowly, but those who have sampled pay TV are testing new alternatives," said Brett Sappington, Sr. Director, Parks Associates. "The percentage of those open to cancelling pay TV or minimizing their monthly spend on pay TV is also up. This ongoing shift is affecting all aspects of service design, promotion, packaging, and pricing. As a result, operators are having to reassess their technology and content investments as well as their partnerships and go-to-market strategy."

Other highlights from Parks Associates' new consumer study 360 View: Access and Entertainment in U.S. Broadband Households include:

Pay-TV subscription rates dropped from 86% in 2015 to 77% in late 2017.

84% of pay-TV subscribers have service from a traditional cable, satellite, or telco provider.

Nearly 18% of pay-TV households have a subscription package from an online video service, e.g., Sling or a traditional provider now offering an online video bundle.

Workshop speakers include:

Mark Jensen , Executive Director, Video Product Management and Strategy, ATN International

, Executive Director, Video Product Management and Strategy, ATN International Blake Sabatinelli , CEO, Newsy

, CEO, Newsy Brett Sappington , Senior Director of Research, Parks Associates

, Senior Director of Research, Parks Associates Hunter Sappington , Research Analyst, Parks Associates

, Research Analyst, Parks Associates Chris Thun , VP of User Experience Product Management, TiVo

, VP of User Experience Product Management, TiVo Clayton Wagar , Vice President of Advanced Technologies, Espial

, Vice President of Advanced Technologies, Espial Mitch Weinraub , Director of Product, AirTV

Workshop Sessions:

Video Disrupted: The New Landscape for Video Services

Video Insight: Operating in the Age of Data Ninjas

Video Streamed: Lessons from OTT Video

Video Potential: Habits of Millennials, Cutters, and Nevers

Video Tomorrow: Innovations Fueling Future Video Services

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates creates research capital for companies ranging from Fortune 500 to small start-ups through market reports, primary studies, consumer research, custom research, workshops, executive conferences, and annual service subscriptions.

The company's expertise includes digital media and platforms, entertainment and gaming, home networks, Internet and television services, digital health, mobile applications and services, support services, consumer apps, advanced advertising, consumer electronics, energy management, and home control systems and security.

Each year, Parks Associates hosts industry webcasts, the CONNECTIONS™ Conference Series, Connected Health Summit: Engaging Consumers, and Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer. http://www.parksassociates.com

